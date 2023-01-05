Read full article on original website
George Marquez Takes Oath as Imperial County District Attorney
In a special ceremony surrounded by friends and supporters, George Marquez was sworn as the new Imperial County District Attorney by Judge Michael Domenzain. He replaces Gilbert Otero who spent nearly three decades leading that office. It was a beautiful Saturday morning at the Casa Blanca venue in Holtville and its background was the perfect place to begin a new era in the law.
