Laramie County prepares to update voter rolls

CHEYENNE – The election office of the Laramie County Clerk is updating the county’s voter registration list.

According to Clerk Debra Lee, county election offices are required to remove the names of voters who did not vote in the most recent general election. More than 18,000 names are slated for removal next month, unless voters request their names be kept on the list.

“Wyoming law requires us to annually purge our voter lists to ensure our registry is accurate and up to date," said Lee in a news release. "The biggest purge takes place following a general election with high turnout. This year’s purge will be significantly larger because participation in last November’s general election fell far short of the 2020 election."

Fifteen thousand fewer Laramie County voters cast ballots in the 2022 election compared to the prior general election.

Lee said voters slated for removal are being notified by postcard and must call or email the Clerk’s election office by Feb. 1 to remain on the list. Those who do not contact the office by the deadline will have their names removed from the list and will have to re-register by completing a new application at the clerk’s office or at the polls before voting in the next election.

Laramie County currently has 48,443 registered voters, the largest number in the state, representing 16% of all registered voters in the state.