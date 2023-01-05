Read full article on original website
Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver
DENVER — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers. But...
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes
A special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia has finished its report, a major development in a case that's on a long list of legal problems for the former president. A hearing will be held Jan. 24 to...
Peru protests: 17 dead in fresh clashes as calls grow for President Boluarte to resign
At least 17 people have been killed in fresh clashes between protesters and security forces in Peru as rolling anti-government protests turned deadly again, pushing the overall death toll to nearly 40 in the nationwide unrest after the ousting and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo a month ago. Monday’s...
Lawyer to jury: NYC bike path defendant proud of death trail
NEW YORK — A man who killed eight people on a New York City bike path was proud of the carnage and wanted to hang the flag of an Islamic militant group in his hospital room, a prosecutor said Monday in the first federal death penalty trial to commence since President Joe Biden took office.
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!” The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners. The words are a demand for retribution against supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Brazil’s capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage. “These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished,” Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist, said on Sao Paulo’s main boulevard. The word “DEMOCRACY” stretched across the back of her shirt. “They don’t represent Brazil. We represent Brazil.”
Ana Walshe begged mother to visit her one week before disappearance: report
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe begged her mother to visit from her home country of Serbia a week before the realtor vanished on New Year’s Day, a new report revealed. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told Fox News Digital that her daughter’s pleas to reunite around the holidays has led her to believe there were “some problems” in Walshe’s life. “She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” said Ljubicic in a Monday interview from her home in Belgrade, Serbia and later translated to English. “Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.” Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing on Jan. 1...
SpaceX's late Monday night launch and landing clears way for Falcon Heavy later this week
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
Biden Lawyers Found Classified Material at His Former Office
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s lawyers discovered “a small number” of classified documents in his former office at a Washington think tank last fall, the White House said Monday, prompting the Justice Department to scrutinize the situation to determine how to proceed. The inquiry, according to...
