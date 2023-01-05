ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upgraded charges are possible for a man police say fired shots at Monarch Apartments when a 19-year-old Kingsport man was fatally shot early News Years Day, Johnson City police said Friday. According to an affidavit charging him with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell, 22, was identified […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
counton2.com

Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, near Asheville, between the date when the girl was last seen and when she was reporting missing three weeks later, according to the Cornelius Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man

A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store

A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes

Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

