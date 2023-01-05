Weiser High Students Place In The Top 3 In Idaho For The Microsoft Office Specialist Fall Qualifier

Read full article on original website
Weiser Middle School Students Will Compete in Science Bowl at BSU
The 2023 Western Idaho Regional Science Bowl is a competition that is part of the U.S. Department of Energy National (DOE) Science Bowl. As a nationwide academic competition, Middle and High School students can compete to test their knowledge of science and mathematics. Each team competition is allowed to have...
Idaho murders: Mystery white cars on video near crime scene day after student stabbings
Two white car sightings were recorded near the King Road home in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were killed. Suspect Bryan Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.
Idaho Stimulus Checks Is Near, See If You Qualify
Residents of Idaho might soon get the tax rebate that legislatures earlier this month state have promised. It is expected that the state tax commission to begin processing the tax rebates of Idaho from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Tax Rebates In Idaho?. Early this...
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to be Army Ranger, yearbook reveals
Bryan Christopher Kohberger wanted to be in an elite infantry force in the U.S. Army as a sophomore before pivoting to a career in academia, his high school yearbook reveals.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Idaho Parents Can Throw Their Kid Away at Any Age
You can throw a kid away at any age in Idaho. Legally, you can sh*t-out on your kid for no reason at all and put ‘em up for adoption until they’re a day shy of 18. I know this because a friend of mine lived through it and Idaho law vouches for it.
Idaho Murder Case: Surviving Roommate Recalls Seeing Killer in House
A newly unsealed affidavit has revealed chilling details into the investigation of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin's murders. The four University of Idaho students...
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
Ontario Grocery Outlet Ribbon Cutting
Ontario Chamber Ribbon Cutting For Ontario Grocery Outlet. Nick & Whitney Are The Owner/Operators, Located At 2670 Southwest 4th. Avenue, Ontario Oregon. Phone Number Is (541) 889-3738. Call John Breidenbach At The Ontario Chamber For More Information About Being A Part of The Ontario Chamber Of Commerce (541) 889-8012.
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Winners announced in Idaho Lottery’s $1 million raffle
BOISE – Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, Thursday morning. She told him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim...
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man
WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
