Indiana State

Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead

Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?

Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats say they want to...
Girl Scout cookie sales start next week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. Year after year, local scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, field trips and community service projects.
Indiana Angler Boats Two Record-Breaking Burbot on New Years Eve

“Epic day on the big pond! Limits of jumbo perch and a potential Indiana state record burbot.” That’s what an angler named Scott Skafar posted on his Facebook page with photos of his New Year’s Eve catch on Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana. The post shows Skafar hoisting two giant burbot—eel-like bottom dwellers that are notoriously tough to catch on Lake Michigan.
Tracking wintry mix this weekend

Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Melting Butter Causes Havoc For First Responders At WI Dairy Fire

Battling a major fire is hard enough for first responders but then adding an element like melting butter makes it even more dangerous. It takes a special kind of person to be a first responder. They put their lives on the line every day to save citizens they've never met before. For them, it's all about helping out their community. We are so lucky to have people like that in the world. It's not the type of career for just everyone. God bless all the first responders.
