Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
cbs4indy.com
The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead
Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
This Missouri State Park Has 1.5 Billion Year Old Elephant Rocks
There are locations with big rocks and then there are other places with BIG ROCKS. This Missouri state park is that second one with boulders so huge they look like elephants dating back 1.5 billion years. Have you ever adventured in Elephant Rocks State Park? It's a very scenic place...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Legendary Southern Indiana News Anchor Celebrates 45 Years Behind the News Desk
What have you been doing since 1978? One man has been anchoring our local nightly news on News 25 / Eyewitness News for the past 45 years. See the amazing news promos from the 1980s below. The way we get our local news has changed over the past 45 years,...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats say they want to...
Girl Scout cookie sales start next week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. Year after year, local scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, field trips and community service projects.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
Indiana Angler Boats Two Record-Breaking Burbot on New Years Eve
“Epic day on the big pond! Limits of jumbo perch and a potential Indiana state record burbot.” That’s what an angler named Scott Skafar posted on his Facebook page with photos of his New Year’s Eve catch on Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana. The post shows Skafar hoisting two giant burbot—eel-like bottom dwellers that are notoriously tough to catch on Lake Michigan.
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Melting Butter Causes Havoc For First Responders At WI Dairy Fire
Battling a major fire is hard enough for first responders but then adding an element like melting butter makes it even more dangerous. It takes a special kind of person to be a first responder. They put their lives on the line every day to save citizens they've never met before. For them, it's all about helping out their community. We are so lucky to have people like that in the world. It's not the type of career for just everyone. God bless all the first responders.
