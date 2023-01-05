Police calls

LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, on Monday. Tesa Wireman, 27, was found on Oct. 8, 2021, to have in her home at least 50 grams of the drug and $9,138 in money that must be forfeited to authorities. Wireman said the drugs were Jason Clapper’s, her boyfriend, and she was not aware he was keeping them in the house but did know he had a drug problem and had tried to get him help.

LIMA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO