Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1600 block of McClain Road, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Wednesday.
1900 block of West Market Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Wednesday.
North Main Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
500 block of Nova Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
700 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1200 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.
1500 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.
500 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday night.
1100 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday night.
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — Police investigated a domestic violence incident early Thursday morning.
600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated early Thursday morning.
1700 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress early Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
9200 block of Harrod Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Wednesday.
200 block of South Mill Street, Beaverdam — An intoxicated driver was reported Wednesday.
600 block of Gloria Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
1200 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.
900 block of Lawrence Road, Harrod — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
