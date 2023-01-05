ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
 4 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1600 block of McClain Road, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Wednesday.

1900 block of West Market Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Wednesday.

North Main Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

500 block of Nova Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.

700 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1200 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.

1500 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.

500 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday night.

1100 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday night.

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — Police investigated a domestic violence incident early Thursday morning.

600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated early Thursday morning.

1700 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress early Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

9200 block of Harrod Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Wednesday.

200 block of South Mill Street, Beaverdam — An intoxicated driver was reported Wednesday.

600 block of Gloria Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

1200 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.

900 block of Lawrence Road, Harrod — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

WANE-TV

Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
NEW HAVEN, IN
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating two killed in crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 11:08 AM on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The...
MARION, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 3 years prison for fentanyl possession

LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, on Monday. Tesa Wireman, 27, was found on Oct. 8, 2021, to have in her home at least 50 grams of the drug and $9,138 in money that must be forfeited to authorities. Wireman said the drugs were Jason Clapper’s, her boyfriend, and she was not aware he was keeping them in the house but did know he had a drug problem and had tried to get him help.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Re-Deck: Lima gives seal of approval

LIMA — The Lima City Council resumed the first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Council passed several resolutions to continue to move forward with city improvements. At the City Council Meeting on Dec.19, ordinance 281-22 was placed on second reading. According to the meeting minutes, the...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
wbnowqct.com

Deadly Crash On 24

A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BRYAN, OH
The Lima News

Man who stabbed mom found incompetent, will not stand trial

LIMA — After multiple mental evaluations and more than a year of treatment, a Lima man was once again found incompetent to stand trial for attempted murder and felonious assault Monday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Weekend arrests from Washington Township Police

Washington Township Police made two separate arrests Friday. First, officers were contacted around 2:45 Friday afternoon in regards to a male calling Indian Lake Schools. The male, later identified as Bradley Clem, 37, of Lakeview, was cursing at several employees and advised them he was coming to the campus. Authorities...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
peakofohio.com

Mount Gilead man arrested on felony gun charge in West Liberty

A Mount Gilead man was arrested on a felony gun charge in West Liberty Saturday afternoon just after 1:30. The K9 Unit from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was stationary on Route 68, near Hickory Drive, when a Chevy Impala drove by southbound with a loud muffler. A traffic...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
dayton.com

4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy

Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Suspect sought in Lima shooting death

LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault

LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21

Jeffrey L. Woods, 39, Orient Correctional, was sentenced to eight months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently to a case imposed in Williams County. Any illegal drugs seized will be forfeited to the arresting agency. Dec. 20. Jacob A. Smith, 22,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Road closure to remain in effect at Fourth Street

LIMA — The City of Lima is reminding residents of a road closure that is now in effect. According to the city’s website, the closure is at the railroad crossing by Fourth Street and McClain Road. Construction began Monday to repair the underground utility gas line. Weather permitting,...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
