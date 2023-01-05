Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 Recap and Ending, Explained
The fourteenth episode of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 titled ‘Hellish Hell,’ gave an overview of the Jaku Hospital and Gunga Mountain Villa operation in which many Pro Heroes lost their lives while thousands of Paranormal Liberation Front members and their supporters were arrested. Unfortunately, the events had far-reaching consequences as the public trust in the hero society dwindled while the top heroes along with Shoto Todoroki, Deku, and Bakugo ended up in the hospital. Shigaraki survived the battle thanks to the help of All for One, who now plans something even more sinister. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 episode 14. SPOILERS AHEAD!
NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a’ episode 1 titled ‘Or not to [B]e,’ an android soldier named 2B is tasked to eliminate a Goliath-class Machine lifeform with the help of her unit. Unfortunately, she encounters overwhelmingly strong enemies along the way, and by the time she reaches the abandoned factor to fight the target, all she has left is a pod to support her. But help soon arrives when another android named 9S, joins 2B to locate and then eradicate the Goliath-class Machine lifeform. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the first episode of ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack’ titled ‘It’s You and Me, Senpai~’ the titular protagonist finds Naoto secretly reading the romantic comic named Love Slave, which focuses on two people who share a similar relationship as them. Later the same day, Nagatoro teaches several ways in which high school girls typically greet each other including the back hug. When Maki and Yoshi meet them, they invite the duo to the cultural festival afterparty. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 episode 1 or ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
10 Minutes Gone Ending, Explained
’10 Minutes Gone’ is a 2019 action-thriller film centered upon a veteran safe-cracker, Frank Sullivan, who loses ten minutes of his memory due to being knocked down right after a bank heist gone wrong. During these 10 minutes, someone kills his brother, Joe, and steals the loot of the heist. Frank has to figure out who the culprit is while evading an assassin appointed to clear all the loose ends that could lead to the crime lord who arranged the heist. With dynamic performances by Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis, the film is directed by Brian A. Miller, known for bringing in A-list action-movie icons of the last generation. If you’re a fan of everything action-filled and are mulling over the end of ’10 Minutes Gone,’ we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
George and Tammy Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
Showtime’s ‘George and Tammy’ comes to an end with its sixth episode, where the President and the First Lady of country music find themselves on completely different tracks. The episode also takes a time jump to show the audience how much the distance between them changed George and Tammy, and the conditions they were in by the time they found each other again. By the end, the audience is left with a bittersweet feeling regarding the tragic love story of the country music couple, wondering if things could have turned out differently for them. Here’s a look at the events that take place in this episode and what that ending tells us about George and Tammy. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Is Vinland Saga Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, or Crunchyroll?
Inspired by Makoto Yukimura’s historical Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Vinland Saga’ is an action-adventure anime that recounts a story of revenge, hatred, war, and self-discovery. The show revolves around Thorfinn, a young inhabitant of a harsh and frozen Icelandic village where war has become commonplace and death looms over peoples’ heads every day. It is no surprise that tales of finding the legendary land of Vinland which is supposedly warm, fertile, and peaceful was quite common when Thornfinn was growing up. Unfortunately, as the war between the Danes and the English got out of hand, the influence of the viking mercenaries increased.
