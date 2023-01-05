Read full article on original website
University Daily Kansan
Dick continues to exceed expectations for Jayhawks, leads the team in win over Mountaineers
There was little doubt that the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year and freshman guard Gradey Dick would be a star for Kansas, but to what extent? In the absence of several key players from last season’s National Championship team, Dick had big shoes to fill when joining the blue-blooded Jayhawks — but just three games into Big 12 Conference play, it seems as though he’s already filled them.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas “out-toughed” by Baylor in first home loss of the season
Kansas women’s basketball fell to the Baylor Bears for the 18th consecutive time by a score of 75-62. This was the first ranked matchup that Allen Fieldhouse hosted on the women’s side since Jan. 13, 2013, with the same two teams facing off. “I feel like when two...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas uses productive first half to push past WVU
On Saturday evening, Kansas men’s basketball collected its 14th win of the season, the third in conference play, with this one coming over the West Virginia Mountaineers with a final score of 76-62. Kansas started out hot in Saturday’s matchup, despite problems coming about in the first frame of...
University Daily Kansan
Dick's 16 points lead Jayhawks in win over Mountaineers
Freshman guard Gradey Dick’s 16 points behind four-for-six shooting from behind the arc propelled Kansas to a 76-62 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks got off to a hot start from behind the arc, getting two three-pointers from Dick and one a piece from redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson and redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris. The four-for-five start from deep got Kansas out to a 14-8 lead.
University Daily Kansan
No. 23 Baylor upsets No. 21 Kansas
No. 21 Kansas women’s basketball fell to No. 23 Baylor 75-62 in the first Top 25 matchup in Allen Fieldhouse since 2013. The Jayhawks are now 12-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play. Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews had a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kansas’ junior...
University Daily Kansan
Preview: Morgantown to be a tough road environment again
Kansas prepares to take on West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tipoff is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. Since they joined the conference, no Big 12 Conference team has had better home success versus Kansas than the West Virginia Mountaineers. They come in with a 6-4 record against the Jayhawks in Morgantown.
