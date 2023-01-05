ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mizuho Bank Luxemburg Upgrades Anti-financial Crime Compliance Risk Management With Napier

Mizuho Trust and Banking (Luxembourg) S.A, the Luxembourg subsidiary of Japan's Mizuho Trust & Banking division (part of Mizuho Financial Group), is upgrading its Transaction Monitoring framework strategy through a partnership with Napier, the financial crime compliance technology specialist.
Humanetics Boosts Customer Focus as Roderick Verschut Returns

Humanetics announced today that Roderick Verschut, who played several key roles in Humanetics between 2004-2012, has returned to take on the role of VP Global Safety Sales, reporting to Mark Westen, President Humanetics Safety. Roderick will also be responsible for Humanetics' Business Development in Asia, reporting to Chris O'Connor, CEO and President Humanetics, to support the growth and partner development of the Safety, Digital and Sensor business units.
futurumresearch.com

CES 2023: Luminar Shines with New Volvo and SAIC Deals and 3D Mapping and Lidar Demos

Analyst Take: Luminar's presence at CES 2023 was impressive. The automotive technology supplier generated sales and marketing waves at CES 2023 by hosting the North American debut of the Volvo EX90, and the SAIC Rising Auto R7, along with the launch of its new software-based mapping product developed last year following the acquisition of Civil Maps. The company's updated brand and vision for consumer-facing vehicles was a well-timed undertaking.
Fox Business

Bed Bath & Beyond’s day of reckoning

Days after disclosing bankruptcy is a real possibility, Bed Bath & Beyond, on Tuesday, will update investors on what’s ahead for the embattled home retailer which has been plagued with falling sales, allegations of financial fraud which surfaced following the suicide of its CFO and mounting store closures.

