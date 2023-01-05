ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spearline Acquires Callstats from 8X8 to Solidify Position as Global Leader in Communication Testing

By Sean Spradling
CES 2023: Luminar Shines with New Volvo and SAIC Deals and 3D Mapping and Lidar Demos

Analyst Take: Luminar’s presence at CES 2023 was impressive. The automotive technology supplier generated sales and marketing waves at CES 2023 by hosting the North American debut of the Volvo EX90, and the SAIC Rising Auto R7, along with the launch of its new software-based mapping product developed last year following the acquisition of Civil Maps. The company’s updated brand and vision for consumer-facing vehicles was a well-timed undertaking.
The Associated Press

Mizuho Bank Luxemburg Upgrades Anti-financial Crime Compliance Risk Management With Napier

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Mizuho Trust and Banking (Luxembourg ) S.A , the Luxembourg subsidiary of Japan’s Mizuho Trust & Banking division (part of Mizuho Financial Group) , is upgrading its Transaction Monitoring framework strategy through a partnership with Napier, the financial crime compliance technology specialist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005505/en/ Mizuho Bank Luxemburg upgrades anti-financial crime compliance risk management with Napier (Graphic: Business Wire)

