Spearline Acquires Callstats from 8X8 to Solidify Position as Global Leader in Communication Testing

Analyst Take: Luminar’s presence at CES 2023 was impressive. The automotive technology supplier generated sales and marketing waves at CES 2023 by hosting the North American debut of the Volvo EX90, and the SAIC Rising Auto R7, along with the launch of its new software-based mapping product developed last year following the acquisition of Civil Maps. The company’s updated brand and vision for consumer-facing vehicles was a well-timed undertaking.

14 HOURS AGO