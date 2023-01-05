FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Humanetics announced today that Roderick Verschut, who played several key roles in Humanetics between 2004-2012, has returned to take on the role of VP Global Safety Sales, reporting to Mark Westen, President Humanetics Safety. Roderick will also be responsible for Humanetics’ Business Development in Asia, reporting to Chris O’Connor, CEO and President Humanetics, to support the growth and partner development of the Safety, Digital and Sensor business units. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005833/en/ Roderick Verschut returns to Humanetics to lead global sales for the Safety group. (Photo: Business Wire)

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 51 MINUTES AGO