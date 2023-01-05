Read full article on original website
Related
Humanetics Boosts Customer Focus as Roderick Verschut Returns
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Humanetics announced today that Roderick Verschut, who played several key roles in Humanetics between 2004-2012, has returned to take on the role of VP Global Safety Sales, reporting to Mark Westen, President Humanetics Safety. Roderick will also be responsible for Humanetics’ Business Development in Asia, reporting to Chris O’Connor, CEO and President Humanetics, to support the growth and partner development of the Safety, Digital and Sensor business units. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005833/en/ Roderick Verschut returns to Humanetics to lead global sales for the Safety group. (Photo: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
CES 2023: Luminar Shines with New Volvo and SAIC Deals and 3D Mapping and Lidar Demos
Analyst Take: Luminar’s presence at CES 2023 was impressive. The automotive technology supplier generated sales and marketing waves at CES 2023 by hosting the North American debut of the Volvo EX90, and the SAIC Rising Auto R7, along with the launch of its new software-based mapping product developed last year following the acquisition of Civil Maps. The company’s updated brand and vision for consumer-facing vehicles was a well-timed undertaking.
Comments / 0