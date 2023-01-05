Read full article on original website
JUDGE: We must all work together for good of the county
As I take office as the Milam County Judge, I am thankful for the support we have received, and look forward to serving all of Milam County. When my contemporaries and I decided to run for office, we recognized the task at hand both in terms of the projected growth for Milam County and the uncertainty of the times we live in. Many folks in Milam County are facing great challenges on a daily basis and while county government cannot solve all the problems that we face, it can and must do its best to provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to meet the safety and security needs of the county’s residents and businesses.
Sheriff warning of phone scam
Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore is warning residents of a scam involving the Milam Couty Sheriff’s Office. “It is scam season once again,” Clore said. “I’m not sure when the first or last day of it is, but here we go. If someone calls you claiming to be from the Milam County Sheriff’s Department instead of Milam County Sheriff’s Office, it’s most likely a scam. If they get past you with “department” and claim to be officer so and so with MCSO and not deputy bla bla with MCSO, it’s a scam. If they claim to be Lt. Jackson, Lt. Evan Milo or John Diaz, it’s a scam.”
