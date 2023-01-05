ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY

A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman found dead in car in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota

An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
KYLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX

