14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
APD: Woman facing assault charge after hitting car with toddler inside
A woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident earlier this week, according to an affidavit for a warrant for her arrest.
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Man sentenced to 2 years for 2020 ‘sudden passion’ murder in Austin
A man was sentenced to two years in a Texas prison Friday in connection to an August 2020 fatal shooting in southeast Austin.
fox7austin.com
Woman found dead in car in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
APD requests help to find 2 suspects connected to an October armed robbery
APD said the robbery occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive.
KVUE
Former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody in court Monday
A former Williamson County sheriff is back in court Monday. Robert Chody is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of Javier Ambler.
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
Elgin Courier
Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota
An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
fox7austin.com
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
