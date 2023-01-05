As I take office as the Milam County Judge, I am thankful for the support we have received, and look forward to serving all of Milam County. When my contemporaries and I decided to run for office, we recognized the task at hand both in terms of the projected growth for Milam County and the uncertainty of the times we live in. Many folks in Milam County are facing great challenges on a daily basis and while county government cannot solve all the problems that we face, it can and must do its best to provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to meet the safety and security needs of the county’s residents and businesses.

23 HOURS AGO