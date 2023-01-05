Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO