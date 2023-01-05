Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with left shoulder soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, out for Nets at least 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
numberfire.com
Heat list Caleb Martin (quad) as doubtful on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. After Martin was forced to sit on Friday with a quad ailment, the 27-year old appears unlikely to suit up against the Nets. Expect Haywood Highsmith to play more with Miami's first unit if Martin is out.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) ruled out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will sit out on Sunday after he came down with an illness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more time at the five on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 268.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Sunday matchup against Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Batum's status is currently in the air after the veteran was sidelined two games with an ankle sprain. Expect Robert Covington to see more time off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Caruso is dealing wtih a sprained right ankle. Aftger being listed probable coming into the day, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Zach Collins coming off bench for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jakob Poeltl's absence due to left Achilles bursitis has been limited to just the one game. He'll return to the court and immediately start, sending Zach Collins back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook is dealing with left foot soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him out, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Phoenix's Sunday matchup against Cleveland
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Paul's availability is currently in question after he was forced to leave on Friday with hip soreness. Expect Damion Lee to see more time at the guard positions alongside Landry Shamet if Paul is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After missing one game with right hamstring soreness, George's Sunday availability is currently in question. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes if George is ruled out. George's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (stomach) now uncertain Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (stomach illness) is now questionable for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Richardson is a late addition to the injury report ahead of the 8:00pm ET tip. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out again, so Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott, and Stanley Johnson will have more minutes available if Richardson is also inactive. Richardson played 29 minutes last game and scored 18 points with 3 boards, 4 assists, a steal, 2 blocks, and 4 triples.
