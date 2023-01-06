ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

14-year-old girl shot in neck on South Side, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0eZh_0k53ZM5600

A 14-year-old girl was shot in South Deering Thursday.

Chicago police said the girl was standing near the street around 4:50 p.m. in the 2900-block of E. 97th Street when she was struck in the neck by gunfire.

It was not immediately clear whether she was approached by someone or whether she was struck by a stray bullet. Police have not said whether she was the intended target.

The girl was taken to Trinity Hospital, initially reported in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police detectives is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- Three teenagers are among at least 10 people shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said. A man was fatally shot inside an Englewood home Friday night. The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park

Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning. Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition. He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy