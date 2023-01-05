ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

KISS 106

Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Giving Tree of Warmth returns to Haynie’s Corner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An event that gives directly back to the community is being held this weekend for its second year. Hope Fussner organized the event, Giving Tree of Warmth, in its return to the heart of Haynie’s Corner in Evansville. “Last year, with so much help, I was able to collect about 100 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder

It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies

Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New 2023 Dates Added for Immersive Art & Music Experience in Southern Indiana

Evansville is Southern Indiana's home of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science, as well as the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium. Located at near the heart of the city's downtown, the Evansville Museum offers a diverse educational experience for visitors with both its permanent collection, as well as its visiting exhibits. In addition to the museum, the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium frequently hosts incredible sound and light experiences.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes

Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New Indiana Small Business Specializes in ‘Nerd Related Items’

A new small business has opened its doors in Southern Indiana and it caters to "nerds." If you've ever wondered what constitutes being labeled as a nerd, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the term as:. a person devoted to intellectual, academic, or technical pursuits or interests. and:. a person preoccupied with or...
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses

The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
KISS 106

