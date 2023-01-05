ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, out for Nets at least 2 weeks

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) not listed on Clippers' Sunday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard is on track to return after he sat out one game for injury management purposes. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Leonard to score 42.2 FanDuel points. Leonard's Sunday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (hamstring) out for Spurs on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to left hamstring tightness. Now, he has been ruled out entirely for Saturday's contest due to the injury. Doug McDermott and Malaki Branham should see an increase in work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (stomach) now uncertain Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (stomach illness) is now questionable for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Richardson is a late addition to the injury report ahead of the 8:00pm ET tip. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out again, so Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott, and Stanley Johnson will have more minutes available if Richardson is also inactive. Richardson played 29 minutes last game and scored 18 points with 3 boards, 4 assists, a steal, 2 blocks, and 4 triples.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Rodney McGruder (illness) ruled out for Pistons on Sunday

Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. McGruder is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. In 16...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out for Jazz on Tuesday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Olynyk is delaing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, he has been ruled out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Tuesday's contest. Expect Walker Kessler to step into a starting role down low, and Udoka Azubuike should also see more work.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jalen Smith (hand) questionable Sunday for Indiana

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook is dealing with left foot soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him out, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy