dayton247now.com
Tipp City School Board members discuss student safety after shooting threat is mishandled
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Tipp City School Board discussed school safety on Monday, after first going into executive session. It’s unclear why that was more important, it last nearly 4 hours. One parent was so upset that he left. "They are trying to hide something. If they...
dayton247now.com
Dayton park seeks $3.5M in funding for infrastructure upgrades
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular Dayton destination is looking to make several updates to its landmarks in a $3.5 million project. The investment is intended to ensure the longevity of the regional attractions and will employ up to 30 construction workers for the duration of the project.
dayton247now.com
Styrofoam recycling event held in Montgomery County
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Environmental Services teamed up with the City of Centerville to host a Styrofoam Recycling Event. County officials along with several organizations held the event at Activity Center Park on Saturday. County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said the recycling event is the perfect opportunity to properly recycle.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library opens new branch facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new $10 million, 19,000 square feet branch facility for Dayton Public Libraries opens to the public on Saturday. A ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Northmont Branch, located at 700 West National Road in Englewood, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Car crashes into Dayton Foundation building
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews responded to a car that crashed into the Dayton Foundation building on South Main Street in Downtown Dayton on Monday. The vehicle struck the south side of the building on the 1400 block of South Main Street just after 4 p.m. The building houses University...
dayton247now.com
RTA offering free rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The RTA will provide free rides across the entire system on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This will permit members of the community to attend various events honoring King's legacy. There might be occasional service interruptions and rolling route...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State's Cade Stover returning for 2023 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I AM COMING BACK." The all-caps statement from Ohio State tight end Cade Stover showed his commitment to returning to the Buckeyes for another season. The Mansfield, Ohio native injured his back in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. Stover...
dayton247now.com
Riverside stabbing suspect enters insanity plea
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man indicted with a fatal stabbing in November entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton had been named a person of interest in the Nov. 27, 2022 death of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah. Brogan pleaded not guilty...
dayton247now.com
Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
dayton247now.com
Coroner’s Office ID’s 2 men involved in shooting at DeSoto Bass apartment complex
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two men have died after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Wednesday, January 4. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims in the shooting as 23-year-old James Anderson and 22-year-old Victor Humphrey. Dayton Police crews were called to the 800...
dayton247now.com
Fire damages home in Dayton
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at home in Harrison Township on Sunday. Firefighters responded to the 4100 block of Fer Don Road at about 10:45 a.m. on reports of heavy fire coming from the basement of the house, according to initial reports. No...
dayton247now.com
National Museum of U.S. Air Force celebrates 100th anniversary in 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023 as the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum. The museum will commemorate this major milestone anniversary with events and exhibits that celebrate its humble beginnings to more than 19 indoor acres housing more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, and thousands of artifacts.
dayton247now.com
Police searching for missing Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police need help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Christmas Day. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Cierra Chapman, 30, of Dayton was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says "Jadden."
dayton247now.com
Chapman excelling with Wright State women
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - For Wright State women's basketball, the goal this season has been to find small victories. The fact that a significant portion of the roster consists of first-year players means it takes time to form those connections that will lead to wins on the court. One player...
dayton247now.com
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Huber Heights Police are investigating an armed robbery involving a U.S. Postal Service worker Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney at about 10:10 a.m. on reports of the postal worker, who was delivering mail in the neighborhood, being robbed at gunpoint, according to Huber Heights Police spokesperson.
dayton247now.com
Today stays dry and warm with wet few days ahead
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Monday begins a string of warmer than average weather under generally sunny skies. By the afternoon, it should be in the mid 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday we can expect a gradual increase in temperatures, approaching 50 by Wednesday. Both days days will be partly to mostly...
dayton247now.com
Tooth infection requires life-saving blood transfusion for Cincinnati Zoo aardvark
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ali the Cincinnati Zoo's 18-year-old aardvark is on the road to recovery after tooth surgery and a blood transfusion. “Ali has a history of dental issues, and, because of her jaw shape, monitoring tooth disease is very difficult without anesthesia and advanced imaging,” said Cincinnati Zoo associate veterinarian Jess Heinz. “On a recent health exam, a CT revealed a severe tooth infection. We took her to Columbus to see Dr. Jamie Berning, a board-certified veterinary dentist at Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery of Ohio who has worked on everything from tiny slow loris teeth to large rhino teeth.”
