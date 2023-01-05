Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Old college in Rutland to becoming housing and childcare center
RUTLAND, Vt. — The College of St. Joseph, which shuttered in 2019, is seeing new life. It’s a community rec center, training facility and now perhaps mixed-income housing. “It's how can we get workforce and mixed-income village up there,” said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County. “Initially, we're talking about 60 units of rental, but I think there's opportunity for some homeownership up there, whether it's townhouses or small cottage village of some sort.”
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.
WCAX
Vt. program provides support for women behind bars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons. DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at...
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 8
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
Stay at The Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show “Newhart”
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or just take in the scenery.
Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case
The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
The Valley Reporter
Meet the people behind the local veterinarians
This year, for The Valley Reporter's annual dog issue staff wanted to highlight the work of all the great people who allow local veterinarians to do what they do. Everybody knows them by name but most folks don't know much more about staff. Here is what we learned about some of the staff at Valley Animal Hospital (VAH) in Waitsfield.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again
The transit agency’s proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year calls for reinstating pre-pandemic fares on its bus routes in Chittenden County. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
Body of Vermont man recovered from Connecticut River
HANOVER, N.H. — The body of a man who lived near the Connecticut River was found Tuesday, a day after he went out to rake his lawn, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Roger Blake, 74, of Norwich, Vermont, was last seen by his family at about...
