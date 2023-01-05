ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Related
mynbc5.com

Old college in Rutland to becoming housing and childcare center

RUTLAND, Vt. — The College of St. Joseph, which shuttered in 2019, is seeing new life. It’s a community rec center, training facility and now perhaps mixed-income housing. “It's how can we get workforce and mixed-income village up there,” said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County. “Initially, we're talking about 60 units of rental, but I think there's opportunity for some homeownership up there, whether it's townhouses or small cottage village of some sort.”
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, January 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vt. program provides support for women behind bars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons. DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What To Do: Sunday, January 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case

The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
RICHMOND, VT
The Valley Reporter

Southern rescues send dogs north

Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Meet the people behind the local veterinarians

This year, for The Valley Reporter's annual dog issue staff wanted to highlight the work of all the great people who allow local veterinarians to do what they do. Everybody knows them by name but most folks don't know much more about staff. Here is what we learned about some of the staff at Valley Animal Hospital (VAH) in Waitsfield.
WAITSFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
BARNARD, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses

NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
NEW HAVEN, VT

