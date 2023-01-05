ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

nd.gov

Hunting and Fishing Legislation

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will track hunting and fishing issues during the 2023 legislative session. Outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The webpage will be updated daily as legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session. A...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

