This Gator named a top-25 player of the 2022 season, per ESPN

After being named the 34th consensus All-American in Florida Gators history, O’Cyrus Torrence has been named to ESPN’s “Top 100 Players of the 2022 Season” list. The offensive guard came in at No. 23. He is the 4th highest offensive lineman on the list and the highest-ranked offensive guard on the list.

Torrence was a vital part of the Florida run game. He transferred to Florida from Louisiana, joining Billy Napier in the move from Lafayette to Gainesville. He brought stability and familiarity in a run game that became the Gators’ offensive identity.

The offensive line was a position of need before Napier was hired and brought Torrence with him to the SEC. Once Torrence was brought in, the unit flourished. They finished the season No. 1 in SEC yards per carry (5.8), and second in the SEC in sacks allowed (12) and tackles for loss allowed per game (4). Torrence was also named to the First-Team All-SEC team for his role in one of the best offensive lines in the conference.

Here is what the ESPN staff had to say about Torrence:

Billy Napier’s first season as head coach at Florida was rocky. But no one is questioning his decision to bring Torrence with him from Louisiana during the offseason. The junior wound up anchoring a better-than-expected offensive line and played his way into being a high-level NFL draft pick.

Torrence opted to sit out the Gators’ 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl defeat to Oregon State to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. He is currently projected to go to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 29 pick of the 1st round, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Draft Wire publication’s latest mock draft. He joins teammate Anthony Richardson as the two Florida Gators players projected to go in the first round.

