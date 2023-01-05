Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Larry LeaseColumbus, OH
Kristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Kristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Yanasa TVWright, WY
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC Men’s Basketball suffers first loss to Southwestern Michigan College 68-67
The Grand Rapids Community College men’s basketball team faced SWMC on Saturday, Jan. 7, and suffered its first loss of the season by a score of 68-67. The Raiders were still without one of their best leaders, sophomore Brockton Kohler, who was finishing his four game suspension. The pace...
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC Women’s Basketball loses nailbiter against Southwestern Michigan College 53-52
The Grand Rapids Community College women’s basketball team played its first game in three weeks against SWMC on Saturday, Jan. 7, and lost 53-52 in a back-and-forth game. The Raiders game on Wednesday, Jan.4, was canceled due to Detroit Community Christian College not having enough players to compete. From...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory
As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
Grand Haven holds off Rockford in conference opener
Grand Haven knocked off Rockford Friday night 59-53 in the OK Red opener behind 19 points from Harrison Sorrelle
MLive.com
Former Kalamazoo Central state champ building hoops program at rival Loy Norrix
KALAMAZOO, MI – De’Tavia Moore wasn’t the tallest, most athletic or purest shooter on Kalamazoo Central’s loaded boys basketball teams during his high school playing days, but through hard work and attention to detail, he became a two-time state champ. Now, Moore is imparting those lessons...
Calvin names head coach of first football team
Calvin University has chosen a leader for its first football team ever.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
Fox17
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
mibiz.com
LMCU branch workers near Grand Rapids vote to unionize
WYOMING — Workers at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division Avenue branch near Grand Rapids have voted to unionize. The Communications Workers of America said today that staff at the LMCU branch in Wyoming voted to join the union in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
What’s being built there in Wyoming? A wholesale distributor has big plans
WYOMING, MI — A West Michigan wholesale grocery distribution company is nearly doubling in size. H.T. Hackney, at 1180 58th St. SW, in Wyoming, is in the middle of an almost 115,000-square-foot expansion.
