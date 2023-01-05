Read full article on original website
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Old Gold Black
Men’s basketball falls to UNC in Chapel Hill
After picking up a pair of important wins against Duke and Virginia Tech at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest fell to the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels 88-79 following a valiant effort on the road. Despite shooting remarkably well from the field (49.1%) and from beyond the arc (47.6%), turnovers defined Wake Forest’s loss Wednesday night. The Demon Deacons gave the ball away 15 times, conceding 32 points in the process. While Wake Forest kept it close for the majority of the contest, leading at the half and at several other points, a 25-15 run in the closing 10 minutes for the Tar Heels would decisively lead UNC to victory.
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame
If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
WBTV
Former Panthers Kuechly, Williams make College Football Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to...
WRAL
5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
charlottemagazine.com
Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone
At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
WRAL
Shooting in Raleigh leaves man injured
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street, near Waldrop Street. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when...
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte student found dead in an off-campus apartment
CW: This article mentions suicide. The Charlotte Mecklenburg police department (CMPD) found fourth-year Patrick Harding dead on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. in his apartment off campus. Harding was studying political science at UNC Charlotte. The death was determined by the CMPD to be a suicide, according to...
First snow chances this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
WBTV
Pineville nursing home loses five-star rating following WBTV investigation
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville nursing home saw its rating drop dramatically following a WBTV investigation. In October, WBTV investigated Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center following a call from a viewer. State inspectors had found dozens of violations at the facility during an inspection earlier in 2022. Despite that,...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
NC supporters gather to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson’s 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It’s been more than two months since Robinson was killed while on a trip to Mexico with people she […]
Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
Residents concerned after shots fired into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors along a stretch of Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte are scared for their safety after they say a group of people fired off shots two separate times Sunday night. No one was hurt. However, one homeowner, who did not want to be named, told Channel...
WBTV
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a tragic airplane crash that claimed the lives of 21 people at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. On the morning of Jan. 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 took off en route to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, S.C. About one minute after takeoff, the plane struck a maintenance hangar located near the runway, destroying it on impact and causing it to burst into flames.
