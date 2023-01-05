Read full article on original website
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
727area.com
Traveling to St. Petersburg & Clearwater for a Day? Here's How to Make the Best of Your Visit!
From having a world-class aquarium to expansive gardens, impressive waterfront, and beautiful beaches, the St Petersburg & Clearwater area has a lot to offer on your visit. There are so many top attractions here that one day is barely enough time to see them all. However, if you choose to...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
995qyk.com
The Always Smiling Jimmy Is Ready For His Fur-ever Home
The always smiling Jimmy is ready for his fur-ever home. Jimmy is out Mutt Monday dog this week. His looks are only outdone by his fabulous personality! Always smiling, Jimmy loves people and is very playful. He will make a great running partner. Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt this two year old, 53 pound husky mix.
This Tiny House Village in Florida Will Make Your Next Getaway Unique
Could you live tiny?
stpetecatalyst.com
This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival
The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
stpetecatalyst.com
El Cap Restaurant under new (co) ownership
The restaurant group that operates Trophy Fish, Mandarin Hide and other St. Petersburg establishments has purchased half-interest in El Cap, the neighborhood bar and hamburger grill that’s been a fixture at 3500 4th Street N. since 1958. Seed & Feed Hospitality bought out Tara Mattiaci, who inherited half of...
Longboat Observer
Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023
Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Tampa's Sunset Music Festival announces phase one 2023 lineup, including Slander, Audien and more
Slander, Audien, Hannah Wants and Zomboy are among the highlights.
Tampa got 4th most PPP funds in large US cities, study says
Tampa had the 4th most Paycheck Protection Program loans approved in the US, according to a new analysis of loan data.
