Saint Petersburg, FL

thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The Always Smiling Jimmy Is Ready For His Fur-ever Home

The always smiling Jimmy is ready for his fur-ever home. Jimmy is out Mutt Monday dog this week. His looks are only outdone by his fabulous personality! Always smiling, Jimmy loves people and is very playful. He will make a great running partner. Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt this two year old, 53 pound husky mix.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival

The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
SIESTA KEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

El Cap Restaurant under new (co) ownership

The restaurant group that operates Trophy Fish, Mandarin Hide and other St. Petersburg establishments has purchased half-interest in El Cap, the neighborhood bar and hamburger grill that’s been a fixture at 3500 4th Street N. since 1958. Seed & Feed Hospitality bought out Tara Mattiaci, who inherited half of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023

Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL

