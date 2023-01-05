Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freight train, car collide near 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police investigated on Monday, Jan. 9, an incident involving a freight train and a car near 76th and Good Hope Road. Police said around 10 a.m., a vehicle failed to stop at a railroad crossing and collided with a train. A FOX6 News camera captured the aftermath...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyshawn Gilmore guilty; Milwaukee fatal shooting in June 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Tyshawn Gilmore guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 of charges associated with a fatal shooting near 21st and National in June 2021. Prosecutors allege Tyshawn Gilmore was involved in a series of crimes that left a man dead. He was charged with felony murder and false imprisonment – and found guilty on both counts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
CBS 58
MPD investigates shooting near 3rd and Mineral; woman dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report this incident is now being investigated as a possible suicide. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 3rd and Mineral on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 11:50 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
Man wanted for New Year's Day bar shooting in Racine that left 2 dead
Law enforcement officials are looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left two people dead inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on New Year's Day.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
20-year-old killed at Mount Olivet Cemetery
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a cemetery Sunday afternoon, according to Milwaukee police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
Girl in serious condition after shooting in Racine
A girl is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times in Racine. One juvenile male was taken into custody
WISN
Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive
MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County deputy accused; allegedly stole money during eviction
MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with a criminal misdemeanor after allegedly taking money found during an eviction last spring. Christopher Boyd, 40, of Brown Deer was charged last month with attempted misconduct in office, acting in excess of lawful authority. It is unclear if Boyd has an attorney. When a FOX6 News reporter stopped by Boyd's home, a man said through a doorbell camera that he was not giving any interviews.
Comments / 2