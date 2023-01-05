ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19, RSV and flu still circulating in Colorado, worst may be over

By NICOLE C. BRAMBILA nico.brambila@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QERuv_0k53OBuO00

Whew.

The “tri-demic” local health professionals had feared and warned the public about for months — the confluence of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 overwhelming health systems — appears to have been averted.

“The tri-demic that you’re talking about, all three viruses are here,” said Dr. Sam Dominguez, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “It really strained our health care system.”

For example, the Children’s Hospital in November redeployed its patient care tents outside the emergency department of its Anschutz Campus location because of the record number of patients with respiratory illnesses.

While the three viruses are still circulating in the community, it's not at the level health professionals saw in the fall.

“Boy, if the trend we had seen early on had continued, we would have been in trouble,” said Dr. Michael Roshon, an infectious disease specialist with Centura Health.

Across the Denver metro area in November, Centura hospitals had roughly 300 pediatric and adult patients hospitalized with RSV, a common respiratory disease that can be serious for the very young and old. About 90% of those hospitalized with RSV were children.

This week, that number was down to around 100, Roshon said. Pediatric patients with RSV now account for about 67% of hospitalizations.

Typically, RSV and influenza peak in February.

It was the early onslaught of RSV cases that had worried health officials.

While a crystal ball prediction is fraught with pitfalls, these health officials said the dramatic rise and drop in RSV cases appear to indicate the worst may be in the rearview mirror.

State health data shows the RSV infection rate this season was the highest since at least 2018 and nearly twice as high as the next worst spike in the 2021-2022 season.

“It was pretty dramatic,” Roshon said of the drop in hospitalizations. “Something must have happened to change the trajectory.”

In a sign that the worst of the winter diseases may be over, hospitals deactivated what’s called the "transfer center" for pediatric patients with respiratory illnesses before the holidays.

Two years ago, infection control experts had warned of a “twin-demic” with the convergence of influenza and COVID-19, but the threat didn’t materialize then, largely because of masking and social distancing.

Those measures, first broadly implemented in the pandemic, may have helped hospitals skirt the triple respiratory threat.

“The RSV surge is likely behind us,” Dominguez said.

That that doesn’t mean the public should let down their guard.

The epidemiological team at Denver Health warns of a possible uptick in transmissions and hospitalizations following the gatherings from the holidays.

Comments / 1

Related
KKTV

Gov. Polis urges Coloradans to test their homes for radon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Polis has proclaimed January as National Radon Awareness Month. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is urging all Coloradans, whether you rent or own a home, to test for radon. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non smokers...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Avian flu wreaks more havoc in Colorado egg layers and wild birds

Colorado’s worst-ever avian flu outbreak has now resulted in nearly 6.4 million poultry deaths and is increasingly crossing over into wild birds and killing bald eagles and other precious raptors in what wildlife watchers call “the stuff of bad dreams.”. The mass slaughter of egg-laying flocks has decimated...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Heed the data — pot is poisoning kids

It’s a safe bet most Colorado parents are aware of the perils posed to their children by our state’s easy access to pot. They are worried, as they should be. Yet, it’s far from clear most of the state’s elected policymakers understand those same dangers. If they did, they would move swiftly to set much more stringent standards for marijuana retailers, especially in marketing edible-pot products that children mistake for harmless candy.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

DEA's Rocky Mountain region seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill almost every Colorado resident

The Rocky Mountain division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl last year in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming, the agency announced in a news release Monday. That included almost two million pills and more than 150 pounds of powder. The most recent U.S. Census data shows Colorado has just more than 5.8 million residents as of July 2022. ...
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Some Colorado school districts on the fence about free meals

A new law going into effect this year provides money and other support to help Colorado school districts provide free meals to all students regardless of their ability to pay. But not all of Colorado's districts have committed to participating in the program, which is projected to help at least 60,000 Colorado children from low-income families access school meals.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ALAMOSA, CO
David Heitz

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry

Monthly oil production in Colorado rebounded to over 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, putting it on track to produce more oil than all but four other states. But with employment and wages in the industry still down from 2019 highs, a new report seeks to challenge what has long been an article of faith […] The post New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
BOULDER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver officials recommend closing STRIVE Prep - Kepner charter school for low test scores

A Denver charter middle school could close at the end of this school year if the school board follows a recommendation to shutter STRIVE Prep – Kepner for low test scores. Superintendent Alex Marrero is recommending the board take the rare step of not renewing STRIVE Prep – Kepner’s charter. A memo notes the school, which opened seven years ago, earned the lowest state rating last year, signified by the color red.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

COLORADO ASKS: Is that ice thick enough to hold my weight?

Winter is officially here and ice is starting to form around the Centennial State. While most Coloradans probably won't come anywhere close to stepping on the ice this winter, some will, for a number of activities ranging from skating to fishing to hiking. If you're one of those people that plans on venturing out onto the ice, it's crucial to know how thick that ice needs to be, what it should look like, and how you can test it for sturdiness, as well as what to do if you or someone else falls in.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Driving in Colorado is dead serious

As noted in Friday’s Gazette, the Colorado State Patrol is calling on the state’s motorists to concentrate on their driving — and add an extra dose of civility — while behind the wheel. It’s part of a campaign to stem rising traffic fatalities and it comes not a moment too soon.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy