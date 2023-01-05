Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
247Sports
Transfer OT set to announce decision after visiting Vols, SEC rival
Another of Tennessee's targets in the NCAA transfer portal is ready to announce where he will continue his college career. Miami offensive tackle John Campbell posted Monday morning on his Twitter account that he will reveal his transfer destination today at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell, who...
College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky
There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee
Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
Four-star transfer WR reveals decision date during Tennessee visit
Before wrapping up his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Dont'e Thornton revealed Saturday night that he soon will be announcing his transfer destination. The Oregon wide receiver posted on his Twitter account that he will be making his college decision on Monday coming off back-to-back visits this week. The...
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's loss to Michigan State
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reacts to the Wolverines' 59-53 loss to Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Jan. 7, 2023.
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Former Vols WR announces transfer commitment
Another of Tennessee’s outgoing players has made a transfer commitment to a new program. Wide receiver and return specialist Jimmy Holiday announced via social media on Sunday that he will transfer to Western Kentucky. The one-time quarterback saw opportunities limited on offense during the 2022 season, but was a fixture on special teams and the primary kickoff returner for the Vols and now will be hoping for more playing time for the Hilltoppers, who have had one of the top Group of Five offenses under head coach Tyson Helton – he went to Western Kentucky after the 2018 season when he was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
REPORT: Michigan defender back on fence about NFL Draft decision
Two weeks ago, Kris Jenkins felt like he had his mind made up. He told 247Sports that, despite reporters asking, he really had not considered the NFL very heavily, and was planning to come back to Michigan for a fourth season. But according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Jenkins’ future isn’t...
Tom Izzo praised, Hunter Dickinson questioned after Michigan State stifles Michigan
Hall shot 5 for 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in his third game back in the mix. Michigan star Hunter Dickinson scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, but the Wolverines shot just 3 for 20 from 3-point range. Outside of Jett Howard, the rest of the Michigan team combined to shoot just 1 for 14 from behind the arc.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
No. 6 LSU gymnastics team falls to No. 3 Utah in opener
The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team fell to No. 3 Utah on the road in their season opener by a final score of 197.275-196.775 on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Tigers 196.775 was the highest score earned in a road season opener in program history. “That was a...
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
Colorado's transfer class now ranks No. 1 nationally, overall class ranking is No. 22
The Buffaloes have now added 20 scholarship transfers, with former Arkansas safety Myles Slusher and former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil being the latest to announce their intention to join the herd. While only 12 of those CU additions have received a transfer rating on 247Sports so far, the Buffs' transfer class now ranks No. 1 in the nation.
Linebacker Jerry Roberts enters transfer portal
After initially announcing he would come back to Arizona, linebacker Jerry Roberts has announced that he will play his seventh year of football elsewhere. Roberts has another year of eligibility because he received a medical redshirt, regular redshirt, and an extra year due to Covid. Two years ago, Roberts broke...
247Sports
