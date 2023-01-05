ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Video: 'Stop WOKE Act' puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum The governor's office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act.

“WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter this week requiring all state university and college systems to report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory.

“We will not surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis said during his recent inauguration.

But while hundreds cheered in support during the governor’s inauguration Monday, in Central Florida, university professors are not feeling the same way.

“A lot of the proponents say they want to help develop critical thinking skills and not indoctrinate them, but they’re really doing the exact opposite,” UCF associate professor Jonathon Cox said.

Cox teaches classes on racial inequality, but he stopped teaching those classes in the fall because of the act. It was a decision he didn’t take lightly but one he felt forced to make.

“I’m not indoctrinating students,” he said.

A judge did block the stop woke act from restricting race-related curriculum and conversation in classes, but it’s still being battled out in appeals court.

In the meantime, Cox worries for the impact on students.

“What kind of experiences are we creating for them and what might be lacking when this may be the first time they can engage in something they’re not used to?” Cox said.

Channel 9 reached out to the governor’s office for further comment on the memo, but all they said is “stay tuned.”

The state university system confirmed all 12 state schools received the memo. The deadline is next Friday.

Comments / 166

Crysta Williams
4d ago

in other news, Florida law schools are unable to provide the education required to pass certification exams. meaning Florida will have no new lawyers soon.

Reply(21)
39
Trudy M cintyre
3d ago

This is what governor DeSantis calls the FREE state of Florida! This is what he calls you do as I say, or you will be punished! This is the kind of freedom majority of Floridians elected. Who’s freedoms will be taken away next? Maybe yours! What a S Show!

Reply(9)
21
Hugh Jasol
3d ago

if we don't learn about societal racism we will never end racism... desantis wants to pretend slavery, redlining, civil rights era, Jim Crow never existed.. he doesn't want little snowflakes feelings to get hurt. despicable

Reply
12
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

