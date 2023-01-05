Read full article on original website
UCSF Lumbar Puncture Simulator Project
For more information on the initial development of this project, visit Meet the Maker – Gerald Hsu, MD, PhD. This open-source health sciences project is the second collaboration between the UCSF Hematology and Oncology Department and the UCSF Library Makers Lab. The following contains background information, downloadable project files, assembly instructions, and additional resources for the production of a novel lumbar puncture simulator.
