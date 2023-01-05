ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ucsf.edu

UCSF Lumbar Puncture Simulator Project

For more information on the initial development of this project, visit Meet the Maker – Gerald Hsu, MD, PhD. This open-source health sciences project is the second collaboration between the UCSF Hematology and Oncology Department and the UCSF Library Makers Lab. The following contains background information, downloadable project files, assembly instructions, and additional resources for the production of a novel lumbar puncture simulator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy