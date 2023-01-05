Read full article on original website
Glorianne Wollen Talks About Upcoming Harbor Projects
The recent cold snap in Petersburg damaged some boats in the Borough’s harbors. Harbormaster Glorianne Wollen, talked with KFSK’s Jordan Lewis about the impact of the cold weather and some upcoming harbor projects. Glorianne Wollen: “Well the cold snap you know we have a history of having issues....
Petersburg couple retires after running Chinese and American restaurant Joan Mei for three decades
A Petersburg couple is retiring after decades of running their restaurant, Joan Mei. Laney and Wamen Yip have served Chinese and American food to the remote island community in Southeast Alaska for 30 years. But the Yips officially retired at the end of December. (The restaurant name Joan Mei is pronounced “May” like the month, but locals sometimes say “my” and the Yips accept either.)
