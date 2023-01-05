A Petersburg couple is retiring after decades of running their restaurant, Joan Mei. Laney and Wamen Yip have served Chinese and American food to the remote island community in Southeast Alaska for 30 years. But the Yips officially retired at the end of December. (The restaurant name Joan Mei is pronounced “May” like the month, but locals sometimes say “my” and the Yips accept either.)

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO