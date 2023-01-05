Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Katie Britt speaks to News 19 in first interview after Senate swearing in
In her first interview since being sworn in as Alabama's newest U.S. Senator, Katie Britt told News 19 it was "time to get to work."
Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit challenging Huntsville residency of Alabama House race winner
A Madison County judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges Dr. David Cole did not live in House District 10 for a year before the November 8 election that he won.
WALA-TV FOX10
Congressman Jerry Carl weighs in on House Speaker vote
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Congress is set to go back in session at 10 p.m. ET for a 14th round to see if Congressman Kevin McCarthy can secure enough votes needed to become Speaker of the House. In day four -- McCarthy managed to flip 15 GOP lawmakers and expects...
WAFF
Laura Strong embraces new role in DC alongside husband, U.S. Rep. Dale Strong
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Dale Strong joined the United States House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Standing by his side was his wife, Laura. It’s a long way from Alabama, where she grew up, met Dale, married, and had 2 children with him. “It’s been very...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
NC’s Hudson pulls Alabama congressman away from Gaetz confrontation on House floor
The conversation grew heated on the House floor after it became clear California Republican Kevin McCarthy didn’t have enough votes to become House speaker on the 14th try.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Alabama's Mike Rogers Went After Matt Gaetz on the House Floor, Had to Be Held Back
VIDEO: Mike Rogers pulled away from Matt Gaetz on the House floor.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama
If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
Biden names Alabama Black Belt a National Heritage Area, opening up funding opportunities
Alabama’s Black Belt region has earned the title of National Heritage Area. President Joe Biden signed the recognition into law Friday after a bipartisan effort. With the new designation, the historic but impoverished region will have more opportunities for grants to help maintain and promote the area. “For the...
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Winter Hikes To Explore In Alabama
It’s here: The blustery, frosty days of winter where your breath lingers in the air as you face the first cold rush of air that greets you when you step out of the door, and a light dusting of snow transforms the world around you into a literal winter wonderland.
a-z-animals.com
The Incredible Story of How Alligators Got Moved to Alabama
While American alligators are prevalent throughout many southern states, did you know that there is a small population located in northern Alabama? Located south of Huntsville in the small town of Decatur, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge hosts the American alligator as well as an abundance of other species. But how did the alligator population get as far north as Decatur, and what is this population like nowadays?
Comments / 0