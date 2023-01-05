ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

Congressman Jerry Carl weighs in on House Speaker vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Congress is set to go back in session at 10 p.m. ET for a 14th round to see if Congressman Kevin McCarthy can secure enough votes needed to become Speaker of the House. In day four -- McCarthy managed to flip 15 GOP lawmakers and expects...
MOBILE, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
travelawaits.com

8 Beautiful Winter Hikes To Explore In Alabama

It’s here: The blustery, frosty days of winter where your breath lingers in the air as you face the first cold rush of air that greets you when you step out of the door, and a light dusting of snow transforms the world around you into a literal winter wonderland.
a-z-animals.com

The Incredible Story of How Alligators Got Moved to Alabama

While American alligators are prevalent throughout many southern states, did you know that there is a small population located in northern Alabama? Located south of Huntsville in the small town of Decatur, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge hosts the American alligator as well as an abundance of other species. But how did the alligator population get as far north as Decatur, and what is this population like nowadays?
