WFMZ-TV Online
Brandywine Heights unveils new middle school esports lab
TOPTON, Pa. – A new sports team is available for Brandywine Heights Middle School students, but interested kids won't be hitting baseballs or throwing footballs. With a snip of the scissors, Brandywine Heights Middle School's new lab for its new esports league was unveiled Monday. "Super cool. All of...
WFMZ-TV Online
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Jordan Parkway Diner in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a landmark diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the Jordan Parkway Diner on MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m. Firefighters were seen knocking out flames in the roof area. We've heard no reports of injuries. There's no word yet on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Xavier captures ninth straight with a Big East win over Villanova
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half, to lead No. 18 Xavier to its ninth straight victory, 88-80 over Villanova on Saturday. Souley Boum added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the...
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest announces another Musikfest headliner
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another show has been announced for Musikfest 2023. Country artist Maren Morris will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets from $39-$99 go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn OKs $4.4M energy-saving contract for Macungie Elementary
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved a performance-based energy-saving agreement that will cost the district more than $4.4 million. Specifically, the agreement with Harrisburg-based McClure Company focuses on Macungie Elementary School and involves the installation of conservation measures meant to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton
Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car club honors Catasauqua teen who died in crash
The community is remembering 18-year-old Elijah Soler, who was killed in a Lehigh County car crash last week. "He showed his support for everything and he would always show love," said Mubashar Mughal, one of Soler's friends. The recent Catasauqua High School graduate was killed in an Allentown car crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Easton Councilman announces candidacy for Northampton County Council
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced his candidacy for the Northampton County Council District 3 seat during this year’s election cycle. The District 3 seat is composed of Bethlehem Township, Hanover Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, East Allen...
WFMZ-TV Online
School district in Schuylkill forms police department
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans
PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. hires township manager at $110K salary
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors appointed a new township manager at Monday night's meeting. The new manager will be interim manager, Betsy McBride. McBride will assume her duties as township manager effective Feb. 4. She has been employed by Keystone Municipal Solutions, Harrisburg, which...
WFMZ-TV Online
Comedian to headline Musikfest 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced a different kind of headliner for this year's Musikfest. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is bringing his comedy tour to the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thursday, Aug. 10. Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians, and he stars in and produces “Mr. Iglesias,”...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County executive: 'Stay tuned' to debate over employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted last week against supporting a health center for county employees, but that vote did not kill the idea. The vote, an override of a veto, meant Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure cannot allocate money to the proposal. Council controls spending, and as McClure pointed out, the contract for a center and a lease for space would go before council anyway.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Caught on camera: Car crashes into building, driver flees
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A car crashed into an Allentown building and the driver ran from police, and it was all caught on camera. 69 News got the video from a witness. The crash happened at Fourth and Gordon streets. Two people were in the car. Just moments after the crash,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa.
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A string of robberies across towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey targeting elderly women has Pennsylvania State Police issuing a warning. According to authorities, it's been happening since May 2022. State Police in the Poconos say a 92-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight by three...
WFMZ-TV Online
As Frederick's Downtown Market nears completion, future of family's butcher shop at Quakertown Farmers Market remains uncertain
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fans of a popular butcher shop at the Quakertown Farmers Market will soon find the same products less than a mile north in downtown Quakertown. Frederick's Downtown Market, offering fresh meats, cheeses and more, is expected to open later this winter at 122 E. Broad St., a few doors down from the Trolley Barn Public Market.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for 41-year-old Birdsboro man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. They say 41-year-old Joshua Noll was pronounced dead January 6 at his Birdsboro residence. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
