Record jackpots bring second largest transfer from WyoLotto to local communities

CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced that the January revenue transfer to Wyoming is a record breaking $2.2 million.

Each quarter the organization transfers a statutory amount of at least 75% of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This brings the running total to $30.5 million going directly back to the state from WyoLotto since launch in 2014.

“The last time we were able to transfer this much to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties was in January 2019 after Cowboy Draw’s jackpot exceeded $3 million. We are thrilled with the transfer amount this quarter,” said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz in a statement. “Jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions and Cowboy Draw are the reason for this large transfer as they brought in above average sales.”

The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.9 billion, the largest jackpot in history, which was hit Nov. 7. And now, the Mega Millions jackpot has been growing the last couple months and is now at $940 million. To round out the trifecta is Cowboy Draw’s jackpot at $1.84 million, which is the fifth highest jackpot in the game’s history since launching in March 2015.

“Historically, lottery sales for the games we provide, and sales at all lottery jurisdictions, slow down during the holidays, but this year is very different," Clontz said. "Our quarterly sales greatly exceeded last quarter compared to the same time, with this largely due to record setting jackpots and experienced staff, retailers and partners."

Since the launch of WyoLotto, over $15.5 million has been paid in retailer commissions and over $118 million to Wyoming players.

For more information about WyoLotto or to receive updates and notifications, visit wyolotto.com/signup or download the WyoLotto app for free today.