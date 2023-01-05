The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird says show “wouldn’t be made today” due to its “casual homophobia”

Read full article on original website
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals his most embarrassing on-set moment
Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has revealed his most embarrassing moment on a film set — the Erumpent mating dance from the spin-off series' first movie. In a new piece by Vogue, multiple actors spoke about their time in the industry and discussed some notable moments from their careers. Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse, spoke about his most embarrassing time on set.
The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross reveals he failed to spot friend on the show
The Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross has revealed he failed to spot one of his friends on the show. The television personality, who has appeared on the panel since the show's premiere in 2020, was interviewed alongside fellow judge Mo Gilligan by The Mirror, and admitted he was embarrassed by one failed guess.
Hollyoaks to reveal newcomer Rayne's secret as Neighbours star Jemma Donovan debuts
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has lined up a huge revelation for Neighbours star Jemma Donovan's new character as she debuts in the soap. Donovan's Rayne arrives in Chester as a huge social media sensation alongside childhood best friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) as part of a shared house with Romeo (Owen Warner), Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) and Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis open up over living together in real life
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis have opened up about what it's like for them living together in real life. The duo, who play Theo Poulos and Felicity Newman respectively, aren't a couple, but are living together as friends as many people do nowadays. Unlike most people, their shared place is right by the beach in Sydney.
Yellowstone star says bosses know how the show will end
Yellowstone actor Wes Bentley has revealed that the show's boss, Taylor Sheridan, already knows how the series will end. Bentley was speaking at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles when he said Sheridan has told him he knows how it will end but didn't tell him exactly how.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's TV comeback lands new look as title changed
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's upcoming TV show has been given a new title. Originally titled Straight Man, the new series, which is being produced by AMC, has been renamed Lucky Hank (via TV Line) ahead of its premiere this spring. Described as a "mid-life crisis tale" that takes...
Ana de Armas teases huge fight scene with Keanu Reeves in John Wick spin-off
John Wick spin-off Ballerina is sounding intriguing, with Ana de Armas recently teasing one big fight sequence. Bringing together the likes of Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and Angelica Huston as their respective John Wick characters, as well as Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) and Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary), this one centres on Armas's assassin Rooney.
EastEnders star Max Bowden shares rare image of on-screen family Christmas outing
EastEnders actor Max Bowden has given fans a glimpse of his festive trip out with the likes of on-screen dad Steve McFadden aka Phil Mitchell and Jay Brown's Jamie Borthwick. Posting on Instagram yesterday (January 6), the Ben Mitchell star revealed that he'd been out for an Italian with a number of on-screen family members last month, as well as Ross Boatman (that's Harvey Monroe) and Steve's son Matt McFadden.
Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood discusses real-life friendship with co-star
Hollyoaks' Felix Westwood actor Richard Blackwood has opened up about his real-life friendship with co-star Jamie Lomas, who plays Warren Fox. Felix and Warren were rivals in the shows after it was revealed that Warren used to bully Felix during their childhood in care homes. More recently, however, the duo seem to be getting along a little better.
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby admits mixed reactions to Summer's decisions
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has admitted there were mixed reactions to the exploits of her character, Summer Spellman. At the end of last year, Summer found out she had a miscarriage, but proceeded to deceive Matt and Esther by taking the money they had offered for the baby. Since...
Olivia Colman reveals her favourite cinema experience
Empire of Light star Olivia Colman has opened up about her favourite experience in a cinema. Colman stars in Sam Mendes' new movie Empire of Light, which follows an old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s and explores how movies can fuel and heal human connection.
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to fan concerns following big show change
Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T Davies has reassured fans about Disney+'s involvement on the show. Last year, it was announced Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who in territories outside of the UK (it will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer on this side of the pond).
Doctor Who season 14 confirms returning character as 1899 star joins
Doctor Who has confirmed the return of a familiar face in its latest casting announcement. Confirming the news via Twitter, the BBC announced that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Her character is the head of security organisation UNIT, first appearing in 2010 episode 'The Power of Three' before making multiple appearances alongside Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker's Doctors.
Hollyoaks boss speaks out on shock Eric siege in hour-long special
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks boss Lucy Allan has revealed new details about this week's hour-long episode, which will see Eric Foster hold a siege at The Dog. The Channel 4 show's big issue-based story exploring misogyny reaches a culminating point in Tuesday's episode (January 10), with devastating consequences. As Eric's...
Homeland star Claire Danes expecting third child with husband Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People, although information about how far along Danes is and whether they are expecting a boy or a girl have been kept private for now.
EastEnders' Martin Fowler to make shock discovery in Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Martin Fowler will learn the truth about Lily in tonight's episode (January 9). Stacey's world was turned upside down over New Year, when she discovered that her 12-year-old daughter Lily was pregnant. Stacey has since learned that Jack and Sam's son Ricky Jnr is the father,...
Power's 50 Cent confirms he's working on 8 Mile TV series with Eminem
Power's 50 Cent is officially teaming up with Eminem for an 8 Mile series. Directed by the late Curtis Hanson, 2002's Oscar-winning semi-autobiographical drama starred Marshall Mathers III himself as B-Rabbit, a burgeoning musician in Detroit, as well as future MCU superhero Anthony Mackie, Knives Out's Michael Shannon and Kim Basinger.
