digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's TV comeback lands new look as title changed
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's upcoming TV show has been given a new title. Originally titled Straight Man, the new series, which is being produced by AMC, has been renamed Lucky Hank (via TV Line) ahead of its premiere this spring. Described as a "mid-life crisis tale" that takes...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby admits mixed reactions to Summer's decisions
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has admitted there were mixed reactions to the exploits of her character, Summer Spellman. At the end of last year, Summer found out she had a miscarriage, but proceeded to deceive Matt and Esther by taking the money they had offered for the baby. Since...
digitalspy.com
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals his most embarrassing on-set moment
Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has revealed his most embarrassing moment on a film set — the Erumpent mating dance from the spin-off series' first movie. In a new piece by Vogue, multiple actors spoke about their time in the industry and discussed some notable moments from their careers. Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse, spoke about his most embarrassing time on set.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty promises surprising Eric plot ending
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty has promised a surprising plot ending for his character Eric. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor said that "no one will be expecting what happens" when his storyline finally comes to a head. Upcoming episodes of Hollyoaks will depict a conclusion of sorts...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who season 14 confirms returning character as 1899 star joins
Doctor Who has confirmed the return of a familiar face in its latest casting announcement. Confirming the news via Twitter, the BBC announced that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Her character is the head of security organisation UNIT, first appearing in 2010 episode 'The Power of Three' before making multiple appearances alongside Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker's Doctors.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
digitalspy.com
Ana de Armas teases huge fight scene with Keanu Reeves in John Wick spin-off
John Wick spin-off Ballerina is sounding intriguing, with Ana de Armas recently teasing one big fight sequence. Bringing together the likes of Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and Angelica Huston as their respective John Wick characters, as well as Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) and Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary), this one centres on Armas's assassin Rooney.
digitalspy.com
Community reunion movie gets exciting filming update
Community is finally fulfilling the "movie" part of "six seasons and a movie", and Joel McHale has revealed when filming is set to commence. Finally confirmed last September after years and years of speculation, the Jeff Winger actor went onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was asked when cameras were set to roll.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks to reveal newcomer Rayne's secret as Neighbours star Jemma Donovan debuts
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has lined up a huge revelation for Neighbours star Jemma Donovan's new character as she debuts in the soap. Donovan's Rayne arrives in Chester as a huge social media sensation alongside childhood best friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) as part of a shared house with Romeo (Owen Warner), Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) and Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).
digitalspy.com
Home and Away revisits death storyline with emotional Nikau Parata scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away revisits the death of Ari Parata on UK screens next week, as Nikau reflects on the tragic loss of his late uncle. As the Parata family prepare themselves for a wedding to remember, Nikau's thoughts turn to past tragedies and those who'll be missing on the big day.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher reflects on show's surprise reprieve
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher has opened up about the shock save of the iconic soap. Neighbours was cancelled last year, prompting many former stars such as Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce to participate in a grand finale. However, the soap was then saved by Amazon Freevee.
digitalspy.com
Love Island presenter Maya Jama says she was "too young" for the job in the past
Love Island host Maya Jama has explained that she thinks she didn't land the role previously because producers thought she was "too young" at the time. Jama was announced as the new host of Love Island in October last year and will officially take over from Laura Whitmore this month when Winter Love Island kicks off.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us TV boss explains how they deviated from the game
The Last of Us, the TV adaptation of the 2013 game of the same name, saw creators having to make difficult choices when it came to picking what they left out of the TV series. The HBO show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the pair who travel across a post-apocalyptic United States to find a cure for a deadly virus.
digitalspy.com
Parks and Rec and Tales of the Walking Dead stars join Eddie Murphy's Christmas movie
Eddie Murphy is well and truly back on the film scene, set to star in and produce a Christmas movie for Amazon Studios — and it looks like he'll be in good company. The film, called Candy Cane Lane, has secured a strong group of new cast members, including Tales of the Walking Dead's Jillian Bell and Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd fears Richard Hillman throwback in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On Coronation Street, David Platt's uncle Stephen is back and causing trouble. And, according to David's actor, Jack P Shepherd, the trouble won't stop anytime soon. Shepherd has shared that Stephen's crime spree is only just beginning, and that no one is safe from his murderous...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Martin Fowler to make shock discovery in Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Martin Fowler will learn the truth about Lily in tonight's episode (January 9). Stacey's world was turned upside down over New Year, when she discovered that her 12-year-old daughter Lily was pregnant. Stacey has since learned that Jack and Sam's son Ricky Jnr is the father,...
digitalspy.com
Inside Job creator shares Netflix has cancelled the show after one season
After giving the axe to period drama 1899, Netflix has added another series to its kill list with the abrupt cancellation of Inside Job. The adult sci-fi animated show won't continue past its first season despite having been initially greenlit for a second instalment, as creator Shion Takeuchi shared on Twitter.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to fan concerns following big show change
Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T Davies has reassured fans about Disney+'s involvement on the show. Last year, it was announced Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who in territories outside of the UK (it will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer on this side of the pond).
