digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max shocks David again after Griff's arrest
Coronation Street's Max Turner was pulled in for a police interview following his recent involvement with Griff and his extremist gang in Sunday's (January 8) episode. After being groomed by Griff into spreading racist propaganda, Max switched his loyalties when he uncovered Griff's shocking intentions of bombing the street and tipped off his neighbours.
Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished
AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man who murdered grandad and tried to saw his head off 'felt better when he killed things'
A man has been given a life sentence for brutally murdering his grandad. Benjamin Dunlop ,27, killed Ronald Dunlop, punched and stamped on him and tried to saw his head off. Dunlop told his mother days before he killed the 75-year-old how he "felt better when he killed things". Dunlop slaughtered his grandad the day after the pensioner's birthday. Dunlop lived with his grandad in Leicestershire after ending up in the pensioner's care having being kicked out of a hostel for vandalism and threatening to kill the manager's cat, Leicestershire Live reports.
Michigan family soothed by 'guardian angels' who appeared after scary early-morning car crash
A family in Michigan is thanking their lucky stars – and a series of fortunate coincidences – after their car was totaled in a crash early in the morning on New Year's Day.
Mother says hospital staff was ‘in disbelief’ when her baby was born with teeth
A woman has shared how hospital staff were in “disbelief” when her baby, Dawson, was born with teeth.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Jordan Bloss-Wilson, showed her child when he was a newborn. As the baby was yawning, two teeth could be seen at the bottom of his mouth.The mother said her peers were surprised by Dawson’s birth in the text over the video, writing: “When your baby is born with teeth and all the hospital staff is in disbelief [because] they’ve never seen this before.”In the caption, she also pinpointed a statistic regarding how often babies are...
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
Possible sightings of mother missing with partner and new baby - OLD
A mother who has disappeared with her newborn baby and partner may have been spotted twice at sites more than 200 miles away from where they went missing three days ago, police say.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe Constance Marten may have been seen in Essex, firstly near to Harwich Port on Saturday at 9am and then in Colchester around an hour later.Ms Marten, who was wrapped in a large red scarf at the Harwich Port sighting, are appealing for her to make contact and seek medical assistance as it appears that neither she nor the baby have been assessed by...
Woman Recalls Terrifying Night Someone, or Something, Screamed and Shook Her House
She called the cops but there were no signs of foul play.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby admits mixed reactions to Summer's decisions
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has admitted there were mixed reactions to the exploits of her character, Summer Spellman. At the end of last year, Summer found out she had a miscarriage, but proceeded to deceive Matt and Esther by taking the money they had offered for the baby. Since...
Caregiver and Accomplices Allegedly Robbed Her Late Client’s Elderly Widow. One Wore Clown Mask and Another Had Sledgehammer, Deputies Say
A caregiver was allegedly behind the home invasion robbery of an elderly woman in Orange County, Florida. Melissa Martinez, and three co-defendants — Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42 — were arrested for the crime, deputies said Friday. Deputies said they...
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Dad whose son was given a year to live as a baby survived until he was 24
An inspirational young man who was given just a year to live when he was born defied the odds to survive until he was 24. Andrew Eveloff, 24, wanted to finish college and become a journalist and that remained his aim right up until two days before his death in December 2016.
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
digitalspy.com
Homeland star Claire Danes expecting third child with husband Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People, although information about how far along Danes is and whether they are expecting a boy or a girl have been kept private for now.
BBC
Rainford crash: Ambulance worker killed was perfect - family
An ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day was "just perfect", his family has said. Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the Nissan he was driving collided with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January. His family...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt discusses possible reunion for Paddy and Chas
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has spoken about a potential reunion between his character Paddy and Lucy Pargeter's Chas following the revelation of her affair. Paddy found out that Chas was having an affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Paddy then ended his marriage to Chas, but in a new interview with Radio Times, the actor said he's unsure about the future of the Emmerdale couple.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away revisits death storyline with emotional Nikau Parata scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away revisits the death of Ari Parata on UK screens next week, as Nikau reflects on the tragic loss of his late uncle. As the Parata family prepare themselves for a wedding to remember, Nikau's thoughts turn to past tragedies and those who'll be missing on the big day.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks boss speaks out on shock Eric siege in hour-long special
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks boss Lucy Allan has revealed new details about this week's hour-long episode, which will see Eric Foster hold a siege at The Dog. The Channel 4 show's big issue-based story exploring misogyny reaches a culminating point in Tuesday's episode (January 10), with devastating consequences. As Eric's...
