NEW YORK — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending gains from last week when the market posted its first weekly gain in five weeks. Energy stocks were among the biggest winners as crude oil prices rose about 3%. Technology stocks were also higher. Macy’s sank after tempering its sales forecast for its current quarter late Friday. Later this week big U.S. companies will start reporting their results for the last three months of the year, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% early Monday, and the Nasdaq added 1.2%. The Dow rose 0.5%.

1 DAY AGO