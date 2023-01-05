Read full article on original website
Related
CEO of Booking.com parent talks about travel, leadership
The travel recovery has boosted Booking Holdings Inc. to record quarterly earnings, and Wall Street expects the company to post even bigger profits this year. The company, which operates its namesake website, Booking.com, plus Priceline, Kayak and other travel and dining sites, has earned $1.8 billion through the first three quarters of 2022. Customer bookings are running more than one-third ahead of the year-ago pace.
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late Sunday...
'Another infection wave:' Latest Omicron subvariant, called XBB.1.5, could be most transmissible yet
Three years into the pandemic, the coronavirus continues to impress virus experts with its swift evolution. A young version, known as XBB.1.5, has quickly been spreading in the United States over the past few weeks. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that it made up 72% of new cases in the Northeast and 27.6% of cases across the country.
Feds reviewing Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring
DETROIT — A tweet from Elon Musk indicating that Tesla might allow some owners who are testing a “Full Self-Driving” system to disable an alert that reminds them to keep their hands on the steering wheel has drawn attention from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic...
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
LAS VEGAS — From an AI oven that promises to warn you when your food is about to burn to a mixing bowl designed to take the hassle out of tracking calories, food tech was a key theme at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas. Brad Jashinsky,...
Wall Street opens higher, adding to gains made last week
NEW YORK — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending gains from last week when the market posted its first weekly gain in five weeks. Energy stocks were among the biggest winners as crude oil prices rose about 3%. Technology stocks were also higher. Macy’s sank after tempering its sales forecast for its current quarter late Friday. Later this week big U.S. companies will start reporting their results for the last three months of the year, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% early Monday, and the Nasdaq added 1.2%. The Dow rose 0.5%.
China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation
BEIJING — (AP) — China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers. A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0