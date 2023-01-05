ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Holy Cow. That’s a Lot of Moo Juice, Montana. Milk Day is Jan 11

My high school kid will fill a large glass to the brim with milk and guzzle the entire thing in seconds. I, on the other hand, rarely consume milk. I'll have it in cereal, or occasionally I'll pour a small glass to dip Oreos, but otherwise, I don't drink it. Perhaps because of mild lactose intolerance, or maybe because I'm not an infant and I can get calcium and vitamin D from foods more suited for an adult palette.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Expecting this Year? See the Top Baby Names Trending in Montana

If you're expecting a child this year, then you have plenty on your mind. From preparing your home for that bundle of joy to keeping up on doctor's appointments, there's a great deal involved in the process. Add to that list, coming up with a name for your precious little one. Perhaps your plan is to name your baby after a beloved family member. Many people also like to go the route of choosing baby names that are traditional, new fangled or trending for the moment.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana TikTok Creators Try to Scare Yellowstone Fans with Cold

The mid-season finale for season 5 of 'Yellowstone' just aired. Now, we just sit back and wait for the endless lines of U-Haul trucks to make their way to Montana. At least that is what most residents of the state believe. Since the television drama became such a big hit, fans have been looking at Montana as a place to call home. Except, folks who already call it home say, "the state is FULL."
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it

Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Highlights: Speaker Elected, Montana’s Congressmen in Spotlight

Zinke delivers the final decisive vote. And Rosendale rejects a phone call from President Trump? McCarthy elected Speaker. Here's some of the Montana specific highlights. Late Friday night Montana time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected Speaker of the House after 15 rounds of voting. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01), who represents the Western District, cast the final deciding vote naming McCarthy as Speaker. Meanwhile, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02), who represents the Eastern District, continued to vote against the Republican leader.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter

Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday

Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint. This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy