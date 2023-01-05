Read full article on original website
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
Jeopardy Easily Angers Many Montanans with a Single Question
Jeopardy has been around since the dawn of time it seems. It actually has been around since 1964. But, save that for another trivia night at your local pub. Regardless the show has been dishing out some serious quiz questions every weeknight for much of our lives. Since Jeopardy has...
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists
When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
Holy Cow. That’s a Lot of Moo Juice, Montana. Milk Day is Jan 11
My high school kid will fill a large glass to the brim with milk and guzzle the entire thing in seconds. I, on the other hand, rarely consume milk. I'll have it in cereal, or occasionally I'll pour a small glass to dip Oreos, but otherwise, I don't drink it. Perhaps because of mild lactose intolerance, or maybe because I'm not an infant and I can get calcium and vitamin D from foods more suited for an adult palette.
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
Expecting this Year? See the Top Baby Names Trending in Montana
If you're expecting a child this year, then you have plenty on your mind. From preparing your home for that bundle of joy to keeping up on doctor's appointments, there's a great deal involved in the process. Add to that list, coming up with a name for your precious little one. Perhaps your plan is to name your baby after a beloved family member. Many people also like to go the route of choosing baby names that are traditional, new fangled or trending for the moment.
Montana TikTok Creators Try to Scare Yellowstone Fans with Cold
The mid-season finale for season 5 of 'Yellowstone' just aired. Now, we just sit back and wait for the endless lines of U-Haul trucks to make their way to Montana. At least that is what most residents of the state believe. Since the television drama became such a big hit, fans have been looking at Montana as a place to call home. Except, folks who already call it home say, "the state is FULL."
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Highlights: Speaker Elected, Montana’s Congressmen in Spotlight
Zinke delivers the final decisive vote. And Rosendale rejects a phone call from President Trump? McCarthy elected Speaker. Here's some of the Montana specific highlights. Late Friday night Montana time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected Speaker of the House after 15 rounds of voting. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01), who represents the Western District, cast the final deciding vote naming McCarthy as Speaker. Meanwhile, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02), who represents the Eastern District, continued to vote against the Republican leader.
Have You Seen The “TowPlow” in Action in Montana? Genius…
You know about the snowplow...but have you seen "the towplow" in action in Montana?. Now that the snow has stopped bombarding the state for a few days after the pre-Christmas arctic plunge, I wanted to take some time to look back at a cool conversation I had with Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) Director Mack Long.
How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter
Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
Hardest Job in Montana? MDT Snowplow Drivers Get My Vote
The reasons why Montana snowplow drivers have one of the most difficult jobs in the state make up a very long list. Not only does it take a special kind of person to do that job well, there are other factors this year making it even harder. People love to...
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday
Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint. This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their...
Montana’s Rosendale Says Opposition is Dug In on Speaker Battle
We got to hear from Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) in his own words on Thursday's Montana Talks statewide radio show. It was a quick update just before Rosendale walked to the floor of the US House for another round of voting. I started off the chat by asking if...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
Dumped At a 4 Way? Montanans Weirdest Ways They’ve Been Dumped
Yesterday, I hopped on the Cat Country 102.9 Facebook Page and asked our country listeners what the weirdest way they've been dumped... simply because this could make for some WILD stories. Oh boy, you didn't disappoint me!. And of course, I have to participate. My personal weirdest way was in...
