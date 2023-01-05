Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
supertalk929.com
Sullivan County Woman Arrested After Child Found Wandering Outside In Cold With No Shoes
A Piney Flats Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after being charged with Child Abuse and Neglect or Endangerment after authorities found a small child wandering around an apartment complex on Pickens Bridge Road Saturday morning. Johnson City Police arrested Sarah McCurry after police found the child with no shoes on, freezing cold with his hands and feet bright red. The child was taken a local hospital for treatment. McCurry was found by police inside an apartment asleep and unaware that the child was outside. McCurry is now being housed in the Sullivan County Jail.
supertalk929.com
Meadowview Virginia Man Confesses To Killing Wife
A Washington County Virginia man confesses to killing his wife in Meadowview Virginia. While authorities investigated the Friday night shooting that left a female victim dead.76 year old George William Morgan confessed to killing his 41 year old wife Ava Renee Morgan. Following his confession, Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Investigators arrived at the scene of the address Morgan provided and found the body of Ava Morgan on the floor dead from apparent gunshot wounds. George Morgan is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield, Virginia without bond.
supertalk929.com
T.B.I. Now Investigating Complaint Filed Against Greeneville Assistant Police Chief
The Greeneville Police Department is asking the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to take over an investigation after a complaint is filed against Assistant Police Chief Stephen Hixon. In a Press Release from Police Chief Tim Ward, Ward says his department will cooperate with the T.B.I in the probe in anyway they can. Greeneville Police say any further information requests about the investigation should be directed to the T.B.I. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we collect information from the T.B.I.
supertalk929.com
Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County
A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
supertalk929.com
Juvenile Stabbed Outside Unaka High School, Suspect In Custody
An investigation is underway in Carter County after a juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School Friday evening. Sheriff Mike Fraley says several juveniles got into a fight Friday around six thirty at the Unaka High School football field. Fraley says during the fight one of the juveniles stabbed another juvenile several times. The victim was take to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other juvenile is in custody.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Remains identified as missing Damascus woman
Washington County, Virginia officials confirmed the remains found near Laurel Creek last month are those of a Damascus woman. Shelly Trivett, 48, had been reported missing since Oct. 21st when she was last seen leaving her aunt’s residence at Riverside Apartments. The body was recovered in a wooded area near Douglas Drive.
supertalk929.com
Crash with injuries slows traffic on Interstate 81 Monday morning
A crash with injuries involving a semi truck Monday morning is affecting traffic on Interstate 81 Northbound in Greeneville. An alert by county officials says a tractor-trailer carrying large metal beams went into the median, over-corrected, and spilled its load across both Northbound lanes at mile-marker 27. Greene County Emergency...
supertalk929.com
Carter & Cash: Bays Mountain’s bobcats settling in nicely
The two newest additions to Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport, Carter and Cash, will soon be able to greet visitors in their re-vamped enclosure. The pair of bobcats are brothers, and Bays Mountain brought them to their forever home at the park last year. Since their arrival, they’ve been getting...
supertalk929.com
Kingsport begins next phase of water meter replacement project
The City of Kingsport is entering its next phase in a massive water meter replacement project. Crews started gradually replacing water meters in late 2020, when officials discovered their batteries were failing prematurely, causing inaccuracies in readings. A Monday update says 17,000 new meters of the city’s 39,000-count system have...
supertalk929.com
January marks 10th anniversary of ETSU’s food pantry project
East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland took to social media to signal the 10th anniversary of Bucky’s Food Pantry project. The center that provides food, hygiene products, and other materials to qualifying students has grown to three locations after its initial offering at the Ballad Health Athletic Center.
Comments / 0