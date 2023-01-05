The Greeneville Police Department is asking the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to take over an investigation after a complaint is filed against Assistant Police Chief Stephen Hixon. In a Press Release from Police Chief Tim Ward, Ward says his department will cooperate with the T.B.I in the probe in anyway they can. Greeneville Police say any further information requests about the investigation should be directed to the T.B.I. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we collect information from the T.B.I.

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO