Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Whitney House Closes for Renovations; Buckeye Lake Gets a Cocktail Bar
Granville native Benjamin Long has opened a new cocktail lounge-meets-gastropub near Buckeye Lake. Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern, located at 3430 N. Bank Road NE in Millersport, promises classic cocktails, wine, beer and Southern-inspired fare such as fried oysters, gumbo, shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes. In addition, the tavern houses a retail wine shop called Heretofore Wine Shop. The tavern’s hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters
Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
Ohio expected to get its first World Heritage Site in Hopewell earthworks this summer, Gov. Mike DeWine says
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s 2,000-year-old Hopewell ceremonial earthworks around Ohio are expected to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer by United Nations officials, Gov. Mike DeWine said in his second inaugural address Monday. The earthworks, made up of several archeological sites in Ross, Warren and Licking counties,...
Comment Period Continues For Possible US 23 Changes Through Delaware County
The exploration of alternatives to the congestion on the US 23 Corridor continues after an initial consideration of major construction projects by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed no cost-effective way to construct a major bypass. To that end, ODOT has created an online portal focusing on the Corridor as...
Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville
Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
Columbus gas price increase identical from last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits […]
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Land Transfers Offer Hope, Stewardship to Beginning Farmers
ONC reporting – The cost of farmland has skyrocketed, putting the dream of working the land out of reach for many young farmers. In Ohio, land transfers between retiring landowners and aspiring farmers are seen as a solution to keep land affordable and out of the hands of developers.
Changes Announced At Delaware County District Library
In the past few days, changes have been announced which impact the services and schedule for the Delaware County Distirct Library. Magazines – Beginning this month, you will be able to check out current issues of magazines at the Library and taken them home with you. These will circulate in the same fashion as books and other items. There is a limit of 20 magazines at a time and a time limit of two weeks.
Martin Takes Reins As Avalon Board President
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Daily Digital is pleased to announce that an old friend of ours, Liz Martin, is now the Board President for the Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St. Readers of the UCDD remember it was Ms. Martin who taught us how to make Oreo cheesecake at the House of Spirits – this after winning second place at the Ohio State Fair for her chocolate chip cookies – and who is also the Business Development and Community Relations Manager for the Performance Columbus Family Dealerships and is quite justly known for her charitable work in Union County, and indeed throughout Central Ohio.
ODNR officer who died after saving 13-year-old boy from icy lake honored with highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A highway running through a state park in southwestern Ohio will be renamed in honor of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died while trying to save two teenagers who fell into an icy lake. ODNR announced a portion of state Route 73 that...
Rollover crash in western Ross Co. has rescue crews rushing to the scene
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the scene of a rollover accident in western Ross County. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash, according to dispatchers, was located along Route 138 near Waugh Road. Medics from Highland County have also been requested to assist. It is unknown...
Many will never forget events of March 11
She went to work like she did nearly every day, and it started out somewhat normal. She worked for a company called Open Arms that serves adults with special needs in the Mansfield area. It wasn’t a normal day for her, or her clients, as they planned to go to Columbus to visit the Marvel exhibit at COSI. It was a day that her clients had been looking forward to for a long time. As you can imagine, the group set out in a large company van on I-71 south to make their way to Columbus. But their day became terrifying and a day that she and her clients will never forget. Her name is Michelle, and she and her clients were shot at multiple times by the I-71 shooter, Jonathon Myers, on March 11, 2022. Luckily, Michelle and her clients were blanketed in protection and no one was physically harmed despite a bullet hitting the van inches below where passengers were sitting.
Person rescued from burning house in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County saved a person from a burning house late Sunday evening. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The fire, dispatchers said, was located in the 4000 block of Main Street in South Salem. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, one person was...
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
