Insider believes Sixers will focus on smaller trades before the deadline

 4 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers have big plans for the 2022-23 season as they eye their first title since 1983. The Sixers have two legitimate stars, Joel Embiid and James Harden; a rising one, Tyrese Maxey; and a versatile scorer, Tobias Harris; so they will have a shot to come out of the East.

As the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, president Daryl Morey is likely to make some type of move, whether it will be to help on the floor right now or to create cap space the team can use in the summer.

On an episode of “Please Don’t Aggregate This,” insider Jake Fischer offered some information about Philadelphia’s plans before the deadline:

I think they’ll be looking more on the margins of things where that’s kind of been historically the tinkerings that Morey has done dating to Houston midseason, and Furkan Korkmaz, hardly playing right now for this team, or inconsistent in his usage off the bench, on the hook for another $5.3 million next year, definitely been a name I’ve heard rival teams speculate as someone to be looked to move.

Korkmaz is averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while playing in just 20 games thus far at 11.5 minutes per game. The minutes are the fewest since his rookie season when he averaged 5.7 minutes per night. It would make sense if Philadelphia looked into moving the sixth-year veteran out of Turkey.

Comments / 0

 

Eagles activate Robert Quinn, C.J. Gardner-Johnson off of injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting two key players back just in time for the postseason. The team has activated pass rusher Robert Quinn and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson off of injured reserve, a day before Philadelphia's regular season finale against the Giants. Philadelphia is also expected to have quarterback Jalen Hurts...
