South Carolina State

charlestondaily.net

South Carolina records record breaking annual capital investment for 2022

$10.27 billion in announced capital investment, most in state history. The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Incentives available for Envirothon

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) is offering incentives to boost participation in the S.C. Envirothon, a statewide natural resources competition for high school students. Each spring, Envirothon draws teams of teenagers from around the Palmetto State to compete for scholarships and the opportunity to represent South Carolina...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
newjerseylocalnews.com

The March 31st Deadline is Approaching Quickly for South Carolina Residents to Claim Their $800 Tax Rebate.

If you live in South Carolina and owe taxes for the year 2021, you have until the end of the first quarter of 2023 to file and be eligible for a rebate of up to $800. The amount of this rebate that each applicant receives is tied to their individual tax situation. According to the department, a person’s tax liability is the amount of South Carolina state income tax that they are responsible for paying in the upcoming fiscal year (2021).
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
greenvillejournal.com

Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors

Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents still have more than a month to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money that applicants will receive from this rebate will depend on their tax liability. The department defines tax liability as the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability, and anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will be paid exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

DHEC Urges SC Residents to Follow Masking Recommendations Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Press release) — As the Palmetto State and the rest of the nation experience an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the CDC and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Richland County ranks No.2 in pending human trafficking charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Attorney General is adding task forces and training to help stop human trafficking, which spiked in 2022. There were 416 cases involving human trafficking in South Carolina last year – and 399 of those, involved minors. The Attorney general Alan Wilson...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
kentuckytoday.com

Most abortions illegal in 14 states after Idaho, South Carolina rulings

BOISE, Idaho (BP) – Most abortions are banned in 14 states as the overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to impact state laws protecting life in the nation. In the latest pro-life ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Planned Parenthood and ruled on Jan. 5 that the state constitution includes no implicit abortion protections. In the 3-2 ruling, the court upheld the constitutionality of three state laws restricting abortion.
IDAHO STATE

