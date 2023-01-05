ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ashley Moody Calls on More Floridians to Learn the Fight Against Human Trafficking

By Florida Daily
 4 days ago
With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, state Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting initiatives and tools for Floridians to learn about the signs and dangers of human trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 24.9 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given time. Moody called on more Floridians to join in the fight against this crime by learning how to spot and report suspicious activity.

“Ending human trafficking in Florida is a top priority and while we made great strides toward this goal during my first term as Attorney General, we cannot relent in our efforts to prosecute traffickers and help victims. One way you can join our efforts is by learning how to spot and report suspicious activity. Visit YouCanStopHT.com to learn what to look for and join our efforts to end this atrocious crime in Florida,” Moody said this week.

Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution prosecutes multijudicial circuit cases of human trafficking in Florida. Since Moody took office in 2019, OSP has secured sentences for 95 defendants in human trafficking cases.

Serving as the chair of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, Moody leads a 15-member council that consists of law enforcement, prosecutors, legislators and experts in the health, education and social service fields. The Council works to build on existing state and local partnerships to combat human trafficking.

Moody actively engages in building partnerships and creates initiatives to help train individuals on the signs of trafficking and how to report it.

Some of Moody’s partnerships to combat human trafficking include:

Working with Truckers Against Trafficking, the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Public Transportation Association, American Gaming Association and Busing on the Lookout to train employees in the gaming and passenger transportation industries;

Teaming with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to launch the Highway Heroes campaign. Highway Heroes has recruited more than 6,400 truckers to identify potential victims and report suspected human trafficking across Florida’s 12,000 miles of roadways; and

The creation of the 100 Percent Club to recognize companies and organizations that take proactive steps and pledge to train their employees on the signs of human trafficking and how to report it safely and effectively.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office also holds the annual Human Trafficking Summit every fall. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders to discuss efforts to eradicate all forms of trafficking, along with 16 hours of educational content.

Children can also be at risk of human trafficking through online predators. Moody created an Online Safety Toolkit to empower parents to teach their children about the dangers of human trafficking online and create effective online safety plans.

For Floridians wanting to learn more about how to spot and report human trafficking, visit YouCanStopHT.com.

To report an occurrence or suspicion of human trafficking, contact local law enforcement and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.

Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Activates National Guard to Deal With Influx of Migrants to the Florida Keys

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Wants DHS to Respond to Migrant Crisis in the Florida Keys

Noting that at least 500 Cubans and more than 200 Haitians have arrived by sea in the Florida Keys since December 30, overwhelming local resources, last week U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas to express his concern and request additional federal support for Florida’s communities.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Protecting Floridians is a high calling

Last week, standing on the steps of our Historic state capitol, I took the oath of office to serve a second term as Florida’s Attorney General. It is such an honor to be entrusted with the colossal responsibility to support, protect and defend our Constitution, the sovereignty of the State of Florida, and the rights and safety of all Floridians.
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
FLORIDA STATE
Reynold Aquino

Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims

Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins

The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Report shows Florida's pension system facing headwinds

(The Center Square) — The Florida Retirement System has shrunk over the last year and some analysts are saying that it will not survive on its current course, with new legislation likely not to have much of an impact. According to the Department of Management Service’s annual comprehensive financial report, the Florida Retirement System has had a net income loss of $21,773,027 in the 2022 fiscal year, after beginning the year at $202,082,182,546 and ending the year at $180,226,404,807. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.1.23

Byron Donalds saw his stature rise this week during a contentious Speaker vote, while Matt Gaetz failed in blocking Kevin McCarthy's bid. Everyone take a deep breath, we finally have a House Speaker. After a week of collectively trying to figure out what the hell is going on, McCarthy finally...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars

Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
