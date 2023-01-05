The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks could not overcome a bad offensive performance with its defense Saturday evening, as they fell to No. 22 Auburn, 72-59, inside Neville Arena. Arkansas freshman Anthony Black gave his best effort in the second half with 18 points in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn't enough. The Hogs shot just 33.9% from the field, 12.5% from three and they were 19 of 32 from the free throw line.

