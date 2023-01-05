Read full article on original website
All-American Bowl Preview
The 2023 All-American Bowl kicks off Saturday from San Antonio, Texas, and Auburn will have four signees represented, with a potential fifth also on the roster. All of those representing the Tigers are signees that flipped from a previous school. With the game beginning at noon CT on NBC, let's...
How to watch to Arkansas-Auburn, projected lineups, more
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) are slated to hit the road to Auburn, Alabama, where they will take on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1) in a Saturday night showdown. Head coach Bruce Pearl's squad enters the contest having lost by 12 to unranked Georgia on the...
No. 13 Arkansas falls at No. 22 Auburn, 72-59
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks could not overcome a bad offensive performance with its defense Saturday evening, as they fell to No. 22 Auburn, 72-59, inside Neville Arena. Arkansas freshman Anthony Black gave his best effort in the second half with 18 points in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn't enough. The Hogs shot just 33.9% from the field, 12.5% from three and they were 19 of 32 from the free throw line.
