Is one of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions to be more green? Well, Renogy’s 200W solar panel is the perfect way to start off the year. Able to deliver up to 1,000Wh of energy with just five hours of sunlight, this is a great choice for both multi-panel setups as well as single-panel configurations depending on what your needs are. On sale for $220 right now, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months, coming within $10 of the all-time low in that timeframe. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

4 DAYS AGO