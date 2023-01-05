Read full article on original website
Is This The Most Unique Dinosaur Fossil From Montana Ever?
If you love dinosaurs, this fossil is one of the most unique and rarest discoveries the world has ever seen. Montana might be known for having cowboys, wildlife, and harsh winters, but one fact about Montana is we are also a hotbed when it comes to dinosaur fossils. All over Montana, especially Eastern Montana, incredible dinosaur fossils have been uncovered.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
New Burger Joint Opening Soon In This Favorite Montana Town
What two things can you put together to create a dose of perfection? I know, Burgers and Montana. Montanans have an unconditional love for their state, but they also have an unconditional love for good food. Whether it is the cafe you grew up going to or a new spot with really great specials, Montanans love a good meal.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
Want A Montana Dream Home? This One Will Cost You 30 Million.
If you're looking for a beautiful home with stunning views, room for the whole family, and the privacy of being part of one of the most exclusive gated communities in the country, I might just have the perfect place, but fair warning, it's going to cost you...a lot. An amazing...
Hardest Job in Montana? MDT Snowplow Drivers Get My Vote
The reasons why Montana snowplow drivers have one of the most difficult jobs in the state make up a very long list. Not only does it take a special kind of person to do that job well, there are other factors this year making it even harder. People love to...
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
Montana TikTok Creators Try to Scare Yellowstone Fans with Cold
The mid-season finale for season 5 of 'Yellowstone' just aired. Now, we just sit back and wait for the endless lines of U-Haul trucks to make their way to Montana. At least that is what most residents of the state believe. Since the television drama became such a big hit, fans have been looking at Montana as a place to call home. Except, folks who already call it home say, "the state is FULL."
Does Montana Need One Of These Popular Chain Stores?
One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
Explore the Big Sky: 7 of the Best Montana Road Trips in 2023
As we welcome 2023, we wanted to look at some great opportunities to explore Big Sky country this year. Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth-largest state in the country. There definitely isn't a shortage of new things to explore. If you have a few things to check off of your Montana bucket list in 2023, you need to start planning soon.
Gov. Gianforte Urges TikTok Ban for Entire Montana University System
In the name of defending the State of Montana from Chinese Communist Party threats, Montana Governor Gianforte has urged the Board of Regents to enact a ban on the incredibly popular app, TikTok. The information stated here is gathered from a letter from the Office of the Governor, issued on...
Peace Out 2022! How to Make Montana Better in 2023
2022 is almost over, and for many, the end of the year couldn't get here soon enough. High fuel prices, housing costs, and inflation were a few of the many issues Montanans faced in 2022. Thankfully, fuel prices have begun to drop, but are still higher than they were a year ago. There's also a workforce shortage in Montana and nationwide, which has affected the way that many businesses in the state operate.
10 Ways To Tick Off A Montanan. How Many Have You Accomplished?
There are certain things that will get you trolled online, bashed with negative comments, and become the talk of the town. Here are 10 things that will get you shunned. Ok, shunned may be a bit extreme, but it will definitely NOT get you any bonus points. Let me say,...
The Three Best Honeymoon Spots in Montana
You might not have the funds to go somewhere fancy or tropical, but that doesn't mean you can't have an incredible honeymoon here in Montana. There is a certain event popular in Montana, and that has to be weddings. People plan weddings in Montana all year round in every idyllic place. Montana has everything from ranches to mountains to lakes, people love getting married in Montana.
The Top 5 Most Popular Baby Names For Boys And Girls In Montana.
When it comes to being a parent of a newborn, there are a whole lot of sleepless nights and challenges. Of course, there's the typical stuff, diaper changing, feedings, etc. However, one of the most important things you can do is make sure you pick the right name for that new little bundle of joy. I mean, you don't want to name your kid something that will come back and haunt them in later years. So, you might want to stay away from anything that would rhyme with any sort of swear word or could be derogatory in any way.
New Year, New You? Here’s The Top 2023 Resolution for Montanans.
As we put away all of the Christmas decorations for another year and say hello to 2023, many will take this time to look forward to a fresh start. New Year's Resolutions certainly aren't anything new, for decades folks have used the start of a new year as a chance to make a change in their life. Maybe it's learning a new skill, maybe it's taking up a new hobby, maybe it's trying to get healthier.
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
