Atlantic City, NJ

Philadelphia Man Charged in Connection With Bank Robberies

A Philadelphia man has been charged and is in custody after committing robberies at three separate banks in Camden County, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell. George Drake, 28, is accused of entering the PNC Bank,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Expect Overnight Route 42 Ramp & Lane Closures This Week (Jan. 9-13) as the Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance in Bellmawr

On January 9, 2023, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced overnight lane closures on Route 42 this week, as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. In addition, the Benigno Boulevard ramp to Route 42 northbound will be closed and detoured Monday night and Tuesday night.
BELLMAWR, NJ

