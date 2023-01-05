ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
drexeldragons.com

Dragons Win Seventh Straight Beating Stony Brook

PHILADELPHIA – Keishana Washington moved into second place on the Drexel all-time scoring list and the Dragons used a dominant second quarter as DU downed the Stony Brook Seawolves 81-64 on Sunday afternoon. Washington led all scorers with 27 in the game. She now has 1,918 in her career....
Dragons Improve to 3-1 in CAA With Win Against Monmouth

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel raced out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back on its way to a convincing 67-35 win against Monmouth in the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel (9-7) never trailed in the game and moved to 3-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Dragons' defense, which entered...
